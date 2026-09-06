Maintenance claims: Why courts may look beyond your declared income while deciding payments

A claim for maintenance naturally raises several legitimate questions for salaried individuals: What will the court base its decision on to determine the amount of maintenance? Will the court decide the amount based primarily on the income that is shown in salary documents, or will it consider the person’s overall financial situation and current economic reality?

A recent Delhi court observation highlighted the fact that maintenance cannot be fixed solely in accordance with the recipient's needs and aspirations. Furthermore, the paying spouse's ability to meet payments on a regular basis is equally significant.

The Delhi Sessions Court’s 1 September 2026 order in the maintenance appeal further noted that a person cannot be instructed to pay more than their means, even when the maintenance awarded may be insufficient to meet the recipient's basic expenses and day-to-day living requirements.

This observation came while dismissing an appeal against the interim maintenance of ₹1,840 per month that was awarded under the Domestic Violence Act.

Such an approach by courts to the resolution of domestic violence disputes is bound to boost citizens' confidence, as both parties deserve equal and fair opportunities to present their views, put forward their grievances, and seek proper redress.

The basic facts of the case The Delhi court upheld the maintenance of ₹1,840 per month, dismissing a woman’s appeal for a higher amount, as per a PTI report. The court found no evidence to support her claims that her husband owned the medical store and other associated properties. His income was analysed and assessed using UP's minimum wage of ₹11,021, clearly noting that he supported 3 children and could not afford more.

The key is transparent financial disclosure This case highlights a broader principle that maintenance should attempt to balance the claimant's needs and basic requirements with the paying spouse’s genuine financial capacity. Therefore, when facing a maintenance claim, the focus should be on maintaining accurate financial records and providing complete, truthful information about income, liabilities, assets and recurring expenses.

This case also underlines the importance of not underreporting one’s financial reality, as such a step can result in serious legal complications and remedial initiatives by the courts.

What are the legal provisions under which maintenance can be sought? Therefore, in Section 144 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, maintenance may be sought by a wife, children and parents (in specific circumstances).

Furthermore, maintenance can also be claimed under Section 20 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, which provides for monetary relief.

It is also vital to note that eventually the amount of maintenance depends on the facts and circumstances of each case, rather than on a single salary figure or a predetermined rule.

The final figure is bound to change on a case-by-case basis depending on the facts. Given these factors, the courts may look beyond an individual's declared income when deciding maintenance-related matters.