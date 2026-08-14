Maharashtra Ladki Bahin Yojana instalment date: When will you receive this month’s ₹1,500 payment?

The Maharashtra government may offer some relief to women enrolled under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana ahead of Raksha Bandhan. According to a senior official from the Women and Child Development Department, eligible beneficiaries could receive ₹3,000 directly in their bank accounts.
The development comes as beneficiaries are still waiting for their July instalment, while August is already halfway through. The government is reportedly considering releasing the pending July payment along with the August instalment, resulting in a combined transfer of ₹3,000.
However, the government has not yet officially confirmed the proposed double instalment.
The monthly ₹1,500 assistance under the Ladki Bahin scheme is generally expected to be credited by the 15th of every month. With 15 August also being Independence Day, there is speculation that the government could release both the July and August instalments together.
Some reports, however, suggest that beneficiaries may have to wait until 20 August for the payment. For now, there is no confirmed date, and beneficiaries will have to wait for an official announcement from the Maharashtra government.
The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was launched by the Maharashtra government in July 2024 to provide financial assistance to eligible women. Under the scheme, women aged between 21 and 65 from families with an annual income of less than ₹2.5 lakh are eligible to receive ₹1,500 every month.
The benefit is transferred directly to the bank accounts of approved beneficiaries. The scheme was designed to provide financial assistance to women and support their economic independence.
However, subsequent verification found that some people receiving benefits may not have met the eligibility criteria. To identify ineligible beneficiaries and ensure that government assistance reaches the intended recipients, authorities initiated an e-KYC verification exercise.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has claimed that approximately 2.47 crore women were registered under the Ladki Bahin scheme when it was initially rolled out. Following the verification process, nearly 81 lakh names have reportedly been removed from the beneficiary list.
According to the claims, the number of beneficiaries has subsequently declined to somewhere between 1.66 crore and 1.77 crore.
While beneficiaries await clarity on the pending instalments, the reported possibility of a combined payment of ₹3,000 before Raksha Bandhan has raised expectations among women enrolled in the scheme. An official announcement from the Maharashtra government is awaited.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.