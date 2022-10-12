Major life events that can affect estate planning goals

Matrimony or separation: One of the major tasks during estate planning is the naming of beneficiaries for bank accounts, insurance policies, wills, and other such important assets. In the event of a marriage or divorce, the list of these beneficiaries will most likely change. For example, if a person gets married, they would most likely want the name of their spouse to be included in their estate. And in the event of a second marriage, the name of the new spouse will have to be included. Furthermore, a person would want to ensure that children from their first marriage are accounted for; this could even be applicable to an ex-spouse, to a certain extent, if the split was amicable.