 Major UPI apps enabled to receive direct remittances from Singapore; details here | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 11 2024 13:24:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.40 0.97%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 811.90 0.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 313.80 0.14%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 450.80 -0.67%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,249.25 0.65%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Major UPI apps enabled to receive direct remittances from Singapore; details here
Back Back
MintGenie

Major UPI apps enabled to receive direct remittances from Singapore; details here

MintGenie Team

The users of BHIM, PhonePe, and Paytm apps can receive remittance from Singapore via UPI. Additionally, some banks have also rolled out this functionality through their apps which include Axis Bank, DBS Bank India, ICICI Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and SBI.

Several third-party application providers (TPAPs) as well as bank apps are expected to be added to the linkage soon in the near future.Premium
Several third-party application providers (TPAPs) as well as bank apps are expected to be added to the linkage soon in the near future.

Thanks to the interoperability enabled by the joint efforts of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), cross-border linkage is active for the major UPI apps such as BHIM, PhonePe and Paytm.

The new functionality is set to enable Indians to receive remittances from Singapore-based Indian diaspora directly into their bank accounts. 

This facility can be accessed by users of BHIM, PhonePe, and Paytm apps. Additionally, banks such as Axis Bank, DBS Bank India, ICICI Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and State Bank of India provide this functionality through their respective apps.

In the near future, several third-party application providers (TPAPs) as well as bank apps are expected to be added to the linkage soon. These include Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, South Indian Bank, and UCO Bank

Once this happens, it will broaden the range of choices offered to customers. 

Key benefits of receiving funds via UPI-PayNow:

Immediate transfer: Funds are transferred in real-time, reaching the recipient's bank account within moments.

Safe and secure: The linkage makes use of robust security protocols to ensure safe and reliable transactions.

Cost effective: Transaction fees are competitive, making the service ideal for small and frequent remittances.

Seamless and convenient: The facility is available round-the-clock, on all 365 days a year, so undoubtedly, it gives seamless and convenient experience to users.

The growing adoption of UPI in cross-border transactions not only amplifies financial inclusion and convenience but also plays a pivotal role in fostering the overall growth of India's dynamic digital payment ecosystem.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Jan 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App