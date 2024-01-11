Major UPI apps enabled to receive direct remittances from Singapore; details here
The users of BHIM, PhonePe, and Paytm apps can receive remittance from Singapore via UPI. Additionally, some banks have also rolled out this functionality through their apps which include Axis Bank, DBS Bank India, ICICI Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and SBI.
Thanks to the interoperability enabled by the joint efforts of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), cross-border linkage is active for the major UPI apps such as BHIM, PhonePe and Paytm.
