Mega discounts and cashbacks of online festive sales are round the corner with Flipkart and Amazon set for their flagship Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival, respectively, on 3 October. The e-commerce giants have revealed a slew of discounts across electronics, apparels, home decor and home appliances.

Electronics such as smartphones, TV and earphones are some of the most heavily discounted categories. For instance, smartphones priced above ₹30,000 are available at 20-40% discount, whereas you can get up to 70% off on wireless earphones.

E-commerce companies have also tied up with banks and credit card companies to offer additional deals over and above the flat discounts. But, not all discount deals translate into substantial savings, according to industry experts. But you could follow a few simple steps to maximize your savings on upcoming online sales.

Take cashback route: Clubbing cashback offers and coupons available at payment checkout with flat discounts can enhance savings. The best way to optimize additional offers, though, is to not directly go to e-commerce platforms; instead visit websites of companies offering cashbacks first, which will then redirect you to e-commerce platforms.

Swati Bhargava, co-founder, CashKaro and EarnKaro, explained: “If a customer goes to an e-commerce platform through our website, she will get extra 10-30% cashback on her purchases from our side. For every sale we drive to our partner sites, we get a commission from them, a part of which is given to customers in the form of cashback. This cashback is confirmed after the return period on an item is over."

Use price tracker apps: It’s a known fact that sellers often jack up the selling price of an item and offer deep discounts on the marked-up price. You can check the legitimacy of a discount by tracking the price history of a product using a price-tracking app like Price History and Price Tracker.

Such apps can also compare prices of the same item across different platforms to help you land the cheapest deal.

Shop incognito: Most platforms extract data from your browsing history and cookies to influence prices in real-time. This is especially true for non-branded items and private labels selling online.

It is suggested that you browse in incognito or private mode so that prices of the items you want to buy are not inflated dynamically even as you take time to decide on your purchases.

