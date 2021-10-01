Make the most of the upcoming online festive sales

Swati Bhargava, co-founder, CashKaro and EarnKaro, explained: “If a customer goes to an e-commerce platform through our website, she will get extra 10-30% cashback on her purchases from our side. For every sale we drive to our partner sites, we get a commission from them, a part of which is given to customers in the form of cashback. This cashback is confirmed after the return period on an item is over."