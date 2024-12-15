Make your investments more tax-efficient with these debt-oriented funds
Summary
- These funds are fixed-income-oriented and can be part of your debt allocation, but are not pure debt funds.
Since April 2023, fresh investments in the growth option of debt mutual funds have been taxable at the marginal income tax rate for short-term capital gains (STCG). For most investors, this is 30% plus surcharge and cess. The dividend option, now called income distribution cum capital withdrawal (IDCW) option, was already taxable at the slab rate. Investments made before 31 March 2023 in the growth option of debt funds were eligible for indexation for long-term capital gains (LTCG) taxation (holding period of three years or more).