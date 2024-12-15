Make your investments more tax-efficient with these debt-oriented funds

Fund of funds (FoFs)

You can hold these funds for two years to qualify for LTCG tax at 12.5% plus surcharge and cess. FoFs typically allocate less than 65% to debt – say 60% for the sake of discussion. The remaining 40% in this case goes to arbitrage funds. These are classified as equity funds but make no directional calls on equities, meaning returns are not dependent on equity prices moving up. They earn returns from the differential, called the spread, between the price of a stock in the cash/spot segment and the futures segment. In essence, this can be part of fixed income allocation. In arbitrage funds, the allocation to cash-futures arbitrage is usually 65-75% percent. The balance is in money-market instruments.