Credit cards: Travel enthusiasts should consider travel-focused credit cards offered by banks like Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. ICICI offers a card with perks such as cash back on bookings, lounge access, and a low forex markup. Axis Bank's card features dining discounts and fuel surcharge waivers.

If you are a travelaholic, it is advisable to apply for a travel-focusssed credit card. Almost all major banks offer travel credit cards, we share details of two credit cards offered by Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank offers MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card which has a set of features.

MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Credit Card: Key features 1. The card has a joining fee of ₹999.

2. The annual fee of ₹999 is waived off when you spend over ₹2.99 lakh in an anniversary year.

3. There is a flexibility and convenience of two networks MasterCard and Rupay.

4. There is a joining/ annual voucher worth ₹1,000. The voucher will be valid for three months, on payment of annual fees

5. You can get upto 6 per cent cash on MakeMyTrip bookings over and above discounts on MakeMyTrip.

6. There is a 3 per cent myCash on flight, bus and cab bookings, over and above the discounts on MakeMyTrip. There is one per cent myCash on all other retail spends.

6. There is a forex markup of only 0.99 percent on international transactions.

This card also offers lounge and lifestyle benefits. These include: 1. Eight complimentary domestic airport lounge access per year.

2. One complimentary international airport lounge access per year

3. Additionally, if you buy one movie ticket and get upto ₹150 off on your second ticket on BookMyShow and INOX twice a month

Likewise, Axis Bank also offers Titanium Smart Traveller Credit Card.

Titanium Smart Traveller Credit Card: Key features 1. There is a 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver on all fuel transactions in India with an Axis Bank Titanium Credit Card.

2. The card holders can indulge in delectable cuisine with Axis Bank Dining Delights offering minimum 15 percent off at partner restaurants.

3. On any transaction over ₹2,500, contact the Bank to convert a big credit card purchase into EMIs through multiple options -- internet banking.

4. The cardholder stands to earn extra EDGE points on spends abroad. (Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)