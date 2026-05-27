Making ₹75k a month? Here are some expert-backed strategies to invest, save and lead a stress-free life

For individual earners across sectors of the Indian economy, a monthly salary of ₹75,000 can appear attractive on paper. Still, managing this salary amid soaring rents, rising grocery bills, and higher fuel and gas prices, along with day-to-day lifestyle spending, can become challenging.

The key here lies in not how much you earn, but how sensibly and prudently you allocate your earned resources to secure both your present livelihood and future economic stability.

Says Mrinal Mehta, Joint Secretary at BCAS, “For professionals earning ₹75,000 monthly, it is recommended to allocate roughly 55% to essentials like rent and groceries, 20% to lifestyle, and 25% to savings through SIPs, PPF, and term insurance. Build a six-month emergency fund first, then invest systematically in equity mutual funds. Financial discipline matters more than income size.”

She further adds that the traditional 50-30-20 rule is unrealistic in metro cities as rent alone typically consumes 30–40% of a ₹75K salary. "The 55-20-25 split above is more honest for the city,” she says.

Atish Jain, CEO, Choice Connect, pointed out that ₹75,000 a month feels enough until a medical bill or job loss hits. "A simple split works: 50% for rent, EMIs and daily expenses, 10% into a liquid emergency fund, 10% for health and insurance costs, and 15% into SIPs. That leaves 15% for lifestyle. Most people do this in reverse — and wonder where the money went,” Jain noted.

Keeping these views of investment professionals in mind, let us look at sensible ways to plan expenses.

5 ways to plan expenses wisely Prioritise essentials first: Make sure you allocate a fixed portion of your monthly salary/ income towards rent, groceries, pending debt EMIs and utilities before proceeding with discretionary spending. Create an emergency fund: Diligently plan and maintain at least six months' worth of expenses to ensure that you handle any sudden, unforeseen medical emergencies properly. This means, with a salary/income of ₹ 75,000 per month, allocate ₹ 4,50,000 towards a dedicated emergency fund. Invest consistently through SIPs: Consult a certified investment planner and devise an investment plan. Based on that, make systematic investments in mutual funds , fixed deposits, PPF, ULIPs and other similar long-term instruments to build wealth consistently as per professional guidance. Buy adequate insurance cover: Proper health insurance coverage and adequate term insurance for your family can protect your savings from unexpected economic shocks and can also cover your family in your absence. Control lifestyle inflation: Even if you are able to save comfortably, avoid overspending or reckless purchasing of products or services you don’t need. Don’t spend excessively on dining, shopping and entertainment to further consolidate your economic position.

Before making any financial planning decisions for the month, you should conduct proper due diligence, understand your habits, limitations and consult a certified financial planner to align expenses and investments with their long-term economic objectives.