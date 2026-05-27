Making ₹75k a month? Here are some expert-backed strategies to invest, save and lead a stress-free life

For individual earners across sectors of the Indian economy, a monthly salary of ₹75,000 can appear attractive on paper. Still, managing this salary amid soaring rents, rising grocery bills, and higher fuel and gas prices, along with day-to-day lifestyle spending, can become challenging.
The key here lies in not how much you earn, but how sensibly and prudently you allocate your earned resources to secure both your present livelihood and future economic stability.
Says Mrinal Mehta, Joint Secretary at BCAS, “For professionals earning ₹75,000 monthly, it is recommended to allocate roughly 55% to essentials like rent and groceries, 20% to lifestyle, and 25% to savings through SIPs, PPF, and term insurance. Build a six-month emergency fund first, then invest systematically in equity mutual funds. Financial discipline matters more than income size.”
She further adds that the traditional 50-30-20 rule is unrealistic in metro cities as rent alone typically consumes 30–40% of a ₹75K salary. "The 55-20-25 split above is more honest for the city,” she says.
Atish Jain, CEO, Choice Connect, pointed out that ₹75,000 a month feels enough until a medical bill or job loss hits. "A simple split works: 50% for rent, EMIs and daily expenses, 10% into a liquid emergency fund, 10% for health and insurance costs, and 15% into SIPs. That leaves 15% for lifestyle. Most people do this in reverse — and wonder where the money went,” Jain noted.
Keeping these views of investment professionals in mind, let us look at sensible ways to plan expenses.
Before making any financial planning decisions for the month, you should conduct proper due diligence, understand your habits, limitations and consult a certified financial planner to align expenses and investments with their long-term economic objectives.
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