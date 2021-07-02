Making a big cash payment? Know the tax rules

Although there is no restriction on you to pay the cash but if the income-tax department comes to know the hefty cash payments have been made by you, then they can issue you notice asking you to explain the sources of such cash. If you incur any expenditure for which you have no explanation about the source of such expenditure or the explanation offered by you is not satisfactory in the opinion of the assessing officer, the amount of such expenditure may be deemed as unexplained income of such financial year in your hands. Such unexplained income shall be taxable at special tax rate of 78%. The assessing officer shall also levy penalty in respect of unexplained income under Section 271AAB and Section 271AAC.