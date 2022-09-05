Making sense of MFs’ covered call strategy8 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 11:27 PM IST
- The strategy is to earn additional income but this won’t affect scheme’s style of investing, portfolio.
It was in January 2019 that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) allowed mutual funds to write call options under a covered call strategy. Ever since, especially, in the past one year, many fund houses — such as PPFAS, DSP, Edelweiss, SBI and Aditya Birla Sun Life mutual fund — have been either enabling or implementing covered call strategy in a few of their schemes.