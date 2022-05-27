Making sense of Sebi’s passive ELSS funds for investors

From an investor perspective, passive ELSS fund will be a good option. However, most of the fund houses, including ours, already have an active ELSS plan. Further, even if a fund decides to launch a passive fund, it will at least take three years, because they would have to wind down the active scheme. Also, a passive ELSS can be based on different indexes. Some houses might replicate a large-cap, while others might replicate some other index. Though there is a restriction to top 250 stocks, we think that there will be no homogeneity on what the product can be, and how they will be compared to each other. So that’s a challenge.