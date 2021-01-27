Making TDS more relevant in the post-covid world

TDS and TCS are widely applicable on a variety of transactions, including those that do not involve any underlying income—for example, remittance made overseas for the education of children by borrowing money. Also, there are cases where the TDS is much higher than the tax payable on income. In such situations, the taxpayer has no choice but to apply for refund of TDS or TCS at the end of the year. In the post-covid world, where every individual is in cash conservation mode, TDS or TCS may exacerbate the liquidity crisis. Waiting for refund post filing the tax return may not be a feasible option in such a situation.