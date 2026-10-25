Malabar Gold rates October 2026: 22K, 24K gold compared with Tanishq, Joyalukkas; Which jeweller offers the best prices?

With the festive season underway, many people are looking to buy gold jewellery, coins and bars from their favourite jewellers. Popular brands such as Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Tanishq and Joyalukkas offer a range of gold ornaments and wedding jewellery to suit different needs.
According to the Bullion data, the gold price on October 25, 2026, stands at ₹14,250 per gram for 24-karat gold and ₹13,063 per gram for 22-karat gold. However, retail prices can vary across jewellers, depending on their pricing and applicable charges.
Here is a look at the latest gold rates from Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Tanishq and Joyalukkas, and how their prices compare.
According to Malabar Gold & Diamonds' website, its displayed gold rates were last updated on October 24. The rates are as follows:
Karat indicates the purity of gold out of 24 parts. 24-karat gold, marked 999, contains approximately 99.9% pure gold. 22-karat gold, marked 916, contains approximately 91.6% pure gold, with the remaining portion comprising other metals that improve its strength and durability. This makes it a suitable choice for jewellery.
Tanishq's gold rates on October 25 are as follows:
According to the online store rates provided for Joyalukkas, its gold prices on October 25 are as follows:
Before buying gold jewellery, consumers should check the jeweller’s latest gold rate and compare prices across brands. The final cost may also include making charges, wastage charges, where applicable, and GST.
Since gold rates change on a daily basis, buyers should confirm the prevailing rate and review the itemised bill before making a purchase.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please check the latest gold rates with the respective jewellers before making a purchase.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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