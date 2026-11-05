Malabar vs Joyalukkas vs Tanishq vs Kalyan: Which jeweller has the best festive gold offers for Dhanteras, Diwali 2026?

With Dhanteras falling on 6 November and Diwali on 8 November, jewellery retailers are giving festive offers to attract customers planning gold and diamond purchases.
From discounts on making charges and diamond value to old gold exchange benefits and protection against gold price fluctuations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Joyalukkas, Tanishq and Kalyan Jewellers are offering several deals this festive season.
However, the discounts vary by jewellery category, purchase value and offer validity. Customers should also check whether the benefits apply to coins, bullion and studded jewellery before making a purchase.
The other four offers are valid from 2 November to 8 November 2026.
The offer is valid from 9 October to 8 November on its India website and mobile app purchases.
Tanishq's festive offer is valid from 10 October to 8 November across Tanishq and Mia stores, as well as its website and app.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please check the respective jewellers' official websites or stores for the latest offers.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.