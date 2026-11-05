Malabar vs Joyalukkas vs Tanishq vs Kalyan: Which jeweller has the best festive gold offers for Dhanteras, Diwali 2026?

With Dhanteras and Diwali 2026 approaching, Malabar, Joyalukkas, Tanishq and Kalyan Jewellers have listed festive offers on gold jewellery. Here's a comparison of discounts on making charges, gold rate protection, old gold exchange benefits and other deals, along with their validity dates.

Sheetal Goel
Published5 Nov 2026, 02:17 PM IST
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Malabar vs Joyalukkas vs Tanishq vs Kalyan: Which jeweller has the best festive gold offers for Dhanteras, Diwali 2026? (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Malabar vs Joyalukkas vs Tanishq vs Kalyan: Which jeweller has the best festive gold offers for Dhanteras, Diwali 2026? (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

With Dhanteras falling on 6 November and Diwali on 8 November, jewellery retailers are giving festive offers to attract customers planning gold and diamond purchases.

From discounts on making charges and diamond value to old gold exchange benefits and protection against gold price fluctuations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Joyalukkas, Tanishq and Kalyan Jewellers are offering several deals this festive season.

However, the discounts vary by jewellery category, purchase value and offer validity. Customers should also check whether the benefits apply to coins, bullion and studded jewellery before making a purchase.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Diwali offers 2026

  • Discount on jewellery: Malabar Gold & Diamonds is offering up to 30% off on value addition charges for gold, uncut and gemstone jewellery. Customers can also get up to 30% off on diamond value. This main offer is valid from 9 October to 15 November.

The other four offers are valid from 2 November to 8 November 2026.

Gold

24K Per 10g
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Silver

Per Kg
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  • Gold rate protection: Under its price-lock facility, customers can book jewellery by paying 10% of a particular gold rate. If gold prices increase before the final purchase, they can buy at the booked rate. If prices decline, they can benefit from the lower prevailing rate.
  • Advance booking benefit: Customers can pay 10% in advance to book Dhanteras jewellery and receive a free silver coin. The final purchase will be charged at the lower of the booked or prevailing gold rate.
  • Old gold exchange: The retailer is also advertising 0% deduction on old gold exchange.
  • Bank cashback: Customers using SBI credit cards can avail cashback of up to 4,000.

Also Read | Buying gold this Dhanteras? Know when hallmarking charges may not apply

Joyalukkas Diwali offers 2026

  • 50% off making charges: Joyalukkas is offering a flat 50% discount on making charges for gold, diamond, platinum, gemstone, and silver jewellery, as well as gold and silver bullion.
  • 10% advance booking: Customers can pay 10% in advance and benefit from guaranteed gold rate protection.
  • Old gold exchange: Joyalukkas is offering 0% deduction on old gold exchange. Customers can also sell old gold jewellery purchased from any jeweller and receive instant cash through its valuation process.

The offer is valid from 9 October to 8 November on its India website and mobile app purchases.

Tanishq Diwali 2026 offers

Tanishq's festive offer is valid from 10 October to 8 November across Tanishq and Mia stores, as well as its website and app.

  • Discount on making charges: Eligible gold jewellery, including plain gold, mangalsutras, Kundan, Polki, stone-studded and Mia collections, attracts a shagun discount of 301 per gram on making charges.
  • Discount on studded jewellery: Eligible diamond and studded jewellery attracts discounts of up to 35% on diamond value and making charges, depending on the purchase slab.
  • Gold exchange offer: Tanishq is offering 0% deduction on eligible old gold of 22 karat and lower. Gold of 9-18 karat attracts a 2% deduction. The offer is applicable across India except Tamil Nadu and excludes gold coins, silver items, silver coins, loose diamonds and stones.
  • Gold rate protection: Customers booking eligible jewellery with at least 25% advance between 12 September and 10 November can avail the lower of the booking-day or billing-day gold rate in all Tanishq stores. The final billing must be completed by 12 November.

Also Read | US midterm election results: What Trump's loss means for Indian bond investors

Kalyan Jewellers Diwali offers 2026

  • Making charge discount: Kalyan Jewellers is advertising up to 40% off on value addition charges, along with a chance to win prizes worth 50 crore.
  • Old gold exchange: The retailer is also advertising 0% deduction on old gold exchange.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please check the respective jewellers' official websites or stores for the latest offers.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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