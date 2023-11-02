Money
Mama, what are these mutual funds doing?
Rahul Goel 5 min read 02 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Summary
- Investors have been pouring money into small cap, mid cap and thematic funds with abandon as the market has rallied. The sins committed in the build-up to this peak will only be revealed in the months and years to come
The mutual fund industry probably never had it so good. Awareness of mutual funds being sahi is sky high. Money is pouring in. New mutual funds are being launched. Everything seems perfect.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less