Mama, what are these mutual funds doing?

Meanwhile, let me take you to a key point I have been making for some time. It appears that a large chunk of investors, having been fed the idea that small caps are the best place for big returns, have overexposure to these funds. We know in the long run that this will be problematic. Why? Many of these investors won’t be able to ride the rollercoaster that small caps tend to be! You see, we are still near the top of the market. The sins that were committed in the build-up to this peak will only be revealed in the months and years to come.