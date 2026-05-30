Man shares ₹1.3 lakh Europe itinerary covering Spain and Portugal in 13 days, Internet reacts

A travel creator's claim that he explored Spain and Portugal over 13 days for approximately ₹1.3 lakh has sparked a discussion online, with many social media users debating whether a European holiday can really be completed on such a budget.

Instagram creator Tanishq Biswas shared a video detailing his solo trip across two popular European destinations, while offering a detailed breakdown of his expenses and travel route. The video has since garnered more than 1.1 million views on the platform.

In the caption, Biswas challenged the common perception that travelling across Europe is prohibitively expensive.

“Europe is not expensive, you are doing it wrong 🤯 13 days. Spain + Portugal. ₹1.3 lakh. Solo.

Route Covered Across Spain And Portugal According to the creator, the journey covered six destinations across Spain and Portugal.

“📍 Route

Barcelona → Granada → Seville → Lisbon → Algarve → Madrid”

The itinerary included a mix of cultural landmarks, historic sites, beaches and city experiences.

Here's How He Spent ₹ 1.3 Lakh Biswas also shared a detailed cost breakdown for the trip, claiming that the total expenditure came to around ₹1.3 lakh.

“💰 Cost breakdown

✈️ Flights — ₹48,000

🏨 Stay — ₹26,000

🍳 Food — ₹20,000

🚌 Transport — ₹18,000

🎟 Attractions — ₹12,000

📱 SIM + Insurance — ₹3,700

Total — ₹1.3 lakh

(skydiving ₹42K extra — worth every rupee 🪂)”

The creator said that the optional skydiving experience in Algarve was not included in the overall trip budget and cost an additional ₹42,000.

Also Read | New joinees at Emirates can earn over ₹1.3 lakh as basic salary

Three Tips To Keep Costs Low In his post, Biswas attributed the relatively low cost of the trip to careful planning and budget-conscious choices.

“🎒 3 things that kept it cheap

— Hostels only. Saves money + best people you’ll meet

— Book everything in advance. Flights, stays, transport

— Buses between cities. As low as €5”

He suggested that booking flights, accommodation and transportation well in advance can significantly reduce expenses, while opting for hostels and intercity buses helps travellers save money.

Places He Recommends Travellers Shouldn't Miss The travel creator also highlighted several attractions and experiences that he believes visitors should prioritise during a Spain and Portugal itinerary.

“📌 Don’t skip these

— Sagrada Familia inside — book 2 months early

— Alhambra Palace — non negotiable

— Flamenco show in Seville

— Sunset in Lisbon

— Skydive in Algarve”

According to the video, the trip began in Barcelona, where travellers were encouraged to enjoy free experiences such as sunset viewpoints and the city's distinctive architecture. The itinerary then moved to Granada, where visitors could explore locations associated with the television series Game of Thrones.

The guide also highlighted traditional flamenco performances in Seville, Lisbon's iconic tram rides and coastal adventures in Algarve, including skydiving. The journey concluded in Madrid, where Biswas recommended exploring the city's nightlife and sampling local dishes such as Spanish omelettes.

“Solo travel hits different. Try it once.”

Internet Questions The Numbers While many viewers appreciated the detailed itinerary, some users questioned whether the expenses presented in the video were achievable for most travellers.

One user shared their own experience, writing, “We did 20 days trip Delhi-Lisbon-Seville-Madrid-Barcelona-Nice-Monaco-Chamonix-Paris-Delhi in approx 4.5-5 lakhs for a Couple during Dec 2024-Jan 2025 holiday season.”

Another commenter expressed scepticism about the flight and food costs.

“48k round trip to Spain? Seems extremely unrealistic considering we do not have any direct flights to Spain. 2. 20k food for 13 days? That’s like 14 Eu per day- what exactly did you eat? Did you even eat 3 times a day? . Costing seems too unrealistic and fake.”