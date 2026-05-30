Man shares ₹1.3 lakh Europe itinerary covering Spain and Portugal in 13 days, Internet reacts

A travel creator's claim that he explored Spain and Portugal over 13 days for approximately ₹1.3 lakh has sparked a discussion online, with many social media users debating whether a European holiday can really be completed on such a budget.
Instagram creator Tanishq Biswas shared a video detailing his solo trip across two popular European destinations, while offering a detailed breakdown of his expenses and travel route. The video has since garnered more than 1.1 million views on the platform.
In the caption, Biswas challenged the common perception that travelling across Europe is prohibitively expensive.
13 days. Spain + Portugal. ₹1.3 lakh. Solo.
According to the creator, the journey covered six destinations across Spain and Portugal.
“📍 Route
Barcelona → Granada → Seville → Lisbon → Algarve → Madrid”
The itinerary included a mix of cultural landmarks, historic sites, beaches and city experiences.
Biswas also shared a detailed cost breakdown for the trip, claiming that the total expenditure came to around ₹1.3 lakh.
“💰 Cost breakdown
✈️ Flights — ₹48,000
🏨 Stay — ₹26,000
🍳 Food — ₹20,000
🚌 Transport — ₹18,000
🎟 Attractions — ₹12,000
📱 SIM + Insurance — ₹3,700
Total — ₹1.3 lakh
(skydiving ₹42K extra — worth every rupee 🪂)”
The creator said that the optional skydiving experience in Algarve was not included in the overall trip budget and cost an additional ₹42,000.
In his post, Biswas attributed the relatively low cost of the trip to careful planning and budget-conscious choices.
“🎒 3 things that kept it cheap
— Hostels only. Saves money + best people you’ll meet
— Book everything in advance. Flights, stays, transport
— Buses between cities. As low as €5”
He suggested that booking flights, accommodation and transportation well in advance can significantly reduce expenses, while opting for hostels and intercity buses helps travellers save money.
The travel creator also highlighted several attractions and experiences that he believes visitors should prioritise during a Spain and Portugal itinerary.
“📌 Don’t skip these
— Sagrada Familia inside — book 2 months early
— Alhambra Palace — non negotiable
— Flamenco show in Seville
— Sunset in Lisbon
— Skydive in Algarve”
According to the video, the trip began in Barcelona, where travellers were encouraged to enjoy free experiences such as sunset viewpoints and the city's distinctive architecture. The itinerary then moved to Granada, where visitors could explore locations associated with the television series Game of Thrones.
The guide also highlighted traditional flamenco performances in Seville, Lisbon's iconic tram rides and coastal adventures in Algarve, including skydiving. The journey concluded in Madrid, where Biswas recommended exploring the city's nightlife and sampling local dishes such as Spanish omelettes.
“Solo travel hits different. Try it once.”
While many viewers appreciated the detailed itinerary, some users questioned whether the expenses presented in the video were achievable for most travellers.
One user shared their own experience, writing, “We did 20 days trip Delhi-Lisbon-Seville-Madrid-Barcelona-Nice-Monaco-Chamonix-Paris-Delhi in approx 4.5-5 lakhs for a Couple during Dec 2024-Jan 2025 holiday season.”
Another commenter expressed scepticism about the flight and food costs.
“48k round trip to Spain? Seems extremely unrealistic considering we do not have any direct flights to Spain. 2. 20k food for 13 days? That’s like 14 Eu per day- what exactly did you eat? Did you even eat 3 times a day? . Costing seems too unrealistic and fake.”
A third user responded with a light-hearted remark, saying, “There should be 1.3 lakhs also, will it happen in 20-30k??”
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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