Man with ₹12 lakh in investments struggles to pay ₹1.5 lakh hospital deposit: How you can avoid this

A man shared a Reddit post detailing how despite being “rich on paper,” a middle-of-the-night medical emergency exposed a major gap in his financial planning. He claimed that while he had around ₹12 lakh invested in stocks and other funds, along with ₹10 lakh in corporate health insurance, he struggled to arrange a ₹1.5 lakh hospital deposit when his mother needed emergency care.
With only ₹18,000 in his bank account and the third-party administrator (TPA) office unavailable until morning, the social media user had no choice but to seek help from a friend at midnight and max out his credit cards to arrange the money needed to get his mother admitted.
Talking about the insurance process, he stated, “On top of that corporate insurance often gets stuck in paperwork delays or leaves you paying out of pocket for charges. It made me realize that being wealthy, on paper means nothing if you cannot access money in an instant.”
His ordeal highlighted the importance of having liquid cash for medical and other such emergencies, instead of solely chasing high returns in “stocks and long-term funds” which cannot be accessed immediately.
While the immediate responses from other Reddit users to the post were to prioritise building an emergency fund, individuals are advised to maintain separate emergency and medical contingency funds, as they serve different purposes, according to Harendra Zatakia, a Sebi-registered investment advisor and the founder of Wealth Aligned Financial Advisory.
While an emergency fund can be used to meet unexpected expenses or manage a loss of income, a medical contingency fund is specifically set aside to cover hospital admission deposits, diagnostic expenses, co-payments, non-covered medical expenses and claim shortfalls or delays, he added.
“There is no universal number, but for many families I would consider around ₹10 lakh as a useful starting point, and then adjust it for age, family size, city, preferred hospital and existing medical conditions,” the expert advised.
Individuals can follow a layered approach for parking their emergency funds rather than keeping the entire corpus in one place. Zatakia suggests dividing the fund based on how quickly the money may be needed:
“The idea is to match the investment structure with the liquidity requirement. Smaller FDs mean you need not break a large deposit for a relatively small requirement, while liquid funds allow partial redemption,” he said.
Liquid funds offer an instant redemption facility (except Saturday and Sunday), subject to the scheme's terms and applicable limits. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) currently permits instant access of up to ₹50,000 or 90% of the folio value, whichever is lower, per day per scheme per investor. The balance can be redeemed the next day or later through the normal process.
"For a medical contingency fund, I would use a similar structure. If a family member is undergoing prolonged treatment, a sweep-in FD with debit card and online transfer facilities can provide an additional layer of operational liquidity. The important point is that an emergency fund should optimise for capital safety and accessibility, not returns. It is not an investment portfolio,” he added.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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