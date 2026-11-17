Keeping track of everyday expenses, spotting unnecessary subscriptions, and sticking to a budget can be challenging when transactions are spread across multiple accounts. What if you could simply ask an AI assistant where your money is going and how you could save more?
Google launched the Google Wallet integration for Gemini app users in the US on 13 November 2026, allowing them to connect their Wallet accounts and receive personalised financial insights based on their spending habits.
The move expands Gemini's “Personal Intelligence” feature, which connects information from apps such as Gmail, Google Photos, and YouTube to deliver more tailored responses.
According to its blog post, users can tag @Google Wallet in Gemini and ask questions about their spending, savings goals, and budgets. Instead of manually reviewing transaction histories, they can use conversational prompts to understand their financial habits.
Some ways users can use the integration include:
Apart from Google Wallet, users can link their bank accounts and credit cards to Wallet through Plaid, a financial data connectivity platform. This can provide Gemini with access to more transaction information and enable deeper spending analysis.
Access to financial information does not mean Gemini can operate users' accounts.
Google clarified in its blog post: “Gemini can only read information from your accounts; it can't move, manage, or invest your money.”
The connection is voluntary. Users can enable or disable it through Connected Apps under “Personal Intelligence” settings.
Google Wallet integration is available to Gemini app users in the US across web, Android, and iOS platforms. Google has not announced an India rollout yet.
Separately, Google has also introduced the “Memory Summary” feature for Gemini app users where the Personal Intelligence option is available. It allows users to view, edit, or remove the preferences, interests, and ongoing goals Gemini remembers.
Memory Summary gives users a consolidated view of the information Gemini uses to personalise its responses. Users can access it by following these steps:
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. For the latest updates on availability and usage, refer to the official Google website and Gemini Help Centre.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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