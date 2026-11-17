Keeping track of everyday expenses, spotting unnecessary subscriptions, and sticking to a budget can be challenging when transactions are spread across multiple accounts. What if you could simply ask an AI assistant where your money is going and how you could save more?

Google launched the Google Wallet integration for Gemini app users in the US on 13 November 2026, allowing them to connect their Wallet accounts and receive personalised financial insights based on their spending habits.

The move expands Gemini's “Personal Intelligence” feature, which connects information from apps such as Gmail, Google Photos, and YouTube to deliver more tailored responses.

How can Gemini help you track expenses and save money? According to its blog post, users can tag @Google Wallet in Gemini and ask questions about their spending, savings goals, and budgets. Instead of manually reviewing transaction histories, they can use conversational prompts to understand their financial habits.

Some ways users can use the integration include:

Review spending patterns: Users can ask Gemini, “Can we review my spending from last quarter so I can save $1,000 over the next three months?” The AI assistant will then generate dynamic charts showing cash flow, asset allocation, and budgets.

Identify forgotten subscriptions: Users can ask, “What subscriptions am I still paying for, and did any of them go up in price this year?” Gemini will scan recurring transactions across linked accounts, identify subscriptions that users may have overlooked, and highlight increases in subscription charges.

Plan monthly budgets: Users can ask Gemini to analyse their spending over the past year and use those insights to plan monthly household budgets, travel expenses and other spending.

Can you connect bank accounts and credit cards to Gemini? Apart from Google Wallet, users can link their bank accounts and credit cards to Wallet through Plaid, a financial data connectivity platform. This can provide Gemini with access to more transaction information and enable deeper spending analysis.

Can Gemini move money or make investments? Access to financial information does not mean Gemini can operate users' accounts.

Google clarified in its blog post: “Gemini can only read information from your accounts; it can't move, manage, or invest your money.”

The connection is voluntary. Users can enable or disable it through Connected Apps under “Personal Intelligence” settings.

Is the Google Wallet integration available in India? Google Wallet integration is available to Gemini app users in the US across web, Android, and iOS platforms. Google has not announced an India rollout yet.

Separately, Google has also introduced the “Memory Summary” feature for Gemini app users where the Personal Intelligence option is available. It allows users to view, edit, or remove the preferences, interests, and ongoing goals Gemini remembers.

Memory Summary gives users a consolidated view of the information Gemini uses to personalise its responses. Users can access it by following these steps: