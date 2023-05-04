How do I manage my credit card debt?

Credit card debt can be a daunting proposition for those who just choose to pay only the minimum amounts due on the card, thereby opting for a slow amortization of their purchase amounts. As rational human beings who control their monthly expenses in line with their earnings, we must look for quicker repayment, thus accelerating the amortization of the debt. Even if you are unable to settle the payment in one go, it’s yet advisable to make the maximum payment possible in order to ensure that the principal balance of the purchase is being reduced and the debt does not remain static over a period of time.

