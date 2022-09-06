Managing debt market volatility by investing in dynamic bond funds4 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 11:00 PM IST
- These funds do not have any restrictions in terms of average maturity or duration
While debt as an asset class is relatively less volatile as compared to equity, we have seen a fair share of volatility in the debt markets in recent times. Inflationary concerns have led to a change in the monetary policy stance of central banks across the globe, including India.