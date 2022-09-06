Managing debt market volatility by investing in dynamic bond funds

These funds do not have any restriction in terms of average maturity or duration, and the fund manager can change the maturity of the fund based on his interpretation of the market dynamics and interest rate cycle. This means if the fund manager expects the interest rates to move up, they will reduce the average maturity of the portfolio and if interest rates are expected to move lower, the average maturity of the portfolio will be increased. This is because change in interest rates is inversely proportional to bond prices and longer maturity bonds have higher price impact from change in interest rates as compared to bonds having shorter maturity. So, with this dynamic management, the aim is to reduce the losses in times of rising interest rates by running a lower average maturity and generate capital gains in times of falling interest rates by maintaining a higher average maturity.