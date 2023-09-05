‘People should spend more and also be more ambitious’6 min read 05 Sep 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Ashish Shanker, MD and CEO of Motilal Oswal Wealth, does not plan to retire early. His portfolio is 100% equities, with his largest holding in Motilal Oswal shares. He copes with volatility by not looking at his portfolio. He keeps a six-month emergency corpus in his savings account. Shanker believes in diversification for most clients but takes a different approach for high net-worth individuals (HNIs), advising them to put extra funds in equities. He convinced his parents to put all their money into equities. He rents his home and does not have any loans. Shanker believes in spending and being ambitious in one's career. He does not believe in financial freedom and plans to work more. He had a successful investment in a portfolio that grew to INR 1 crore. Shanker does not time the market and uses equity mutual funds as a liquid fund. He recently bought a Mercedes E-class, but believes in not living above one's means.
FIRE: That one word summarizes the ambition of most people these days. FIRE is short for financial independence, retire early. Yet, that is precisely what Ashish Shanker, managing director and CEO of Motilal Oswal Wealth, would rather not do. He does not intend to retire early. “People keep talking about retiring early but what do you do after retiring? I don’t want to spend the rest of my life tweeting about how I’m financially independent," says Shanker in an interaction with Mint for the Guru Portfolio series. In this series, leaders in the financial services industry share how they manage their own money. Edited excerpts from an interview: