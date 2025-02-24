Managing finances across borders? Finding the right collaborators is crucial.
Summary
- Here’s how a 60-year-old woman navigated her inheritance in the US, her mother’s finances in India, and her own future in Norway after her father passed away in February 2023.
Receiving an inheritance can be complex, especially if it involves cross-border transfers. Diya (name changed), a 60-year-old woman, found herself in a difficult situation when her father passed away in February 2023. She had dual US and Norway citizenship and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, and had been living in Norway with her husband for more than seven years. Her parents lived in the US for 20 years before moving back to India during the covid-19 pandemic.