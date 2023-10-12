How should I settle claims from two insurers at the same time?
The practice is to use one insurance for cashless settlement and then charge the outstanding expenses as a reimbursement claim in the other policy.
My wife is about to undergo a surgery after a month. My employer insurance can take care of expenses up to ₹2 lakh. I also have a family floater policy of ₹5 lakh coverage. I am worried about the claims settlement process. What do I do when two insurers are involved and both require medical documents?