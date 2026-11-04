Managing money in your 20s: 5 things to do with your salary and 3 financial mistakes you should avoid early in life

Your first salary brings financial freedom, but it also brings a new challenge: deciding how much to spend, save and invest. In your 20s, when financial responsibilities may still be relatively limited, it is tempting to spend more on lifestyle upgrades, travel and expensive purchases. However, the money habits developed during these years can shape your financial security for decades.

Building wealth early does not necessarily mean earning a high salary or investing large sums. It means making deliberate financial choices, maintaining an emergency cushion and starting investments early enough to benefit from compounding.

Akhil Rathi, Partner at 1 Finance, believes the 20s should be treated as a period for building financial discipline rather than simply accumulating financial assets. He points out that someone earning ₹40,000 a month and saving consistently may build greater wealth over time than someone earning ₹1 lakh but spending most of it.

5 things you should do with your salary in your 20s 1. Make saving a priority, not an afterthought Do not wait until the end of the month to figure out how much money is left to save. Make regular saving a part of your financial routine, irrespective of your salary.

As income increases, avoid allowing expenses to rise at the same pace. Consistent savings habits can help young earners build a financial cushion and create room for future investments.

2. Build an emergency fund covering 6–12 months of expenses A job loss, medical emergency or unexpected family responsibility can disrupt even a well-planned investment strategy. An emergency fund helps meet such expenses without forcing individuals to withdraw long-term investments or borrow money.

While six months of essential expenses is the conventional recommendation, some young earners may need a larger reserve.

"In today's changing employment environment, where layoffs and job uncertainty are becoming important concerns, some individuals may need 9–12 months of essential expenses," Rathi said.

The required amount depends on employment stability, family responsibilities and insurance coverage. Keep this money in easily accessible and relatively stable instruments rather than exposing it to significant market fluctuations.

3. Start investing early, even with small amounts You do not need to wait for a substantial salary or savings corpus to begin investing. Starting early gives investments more time to grow.

However, avoid choosing investments simply because they have delivered high recent returns. Rathi recommends focusing on discipline and appropriate asset allocation rather than chasing returns.

Your investments should reflect your financial goals, investment horizon and ability to take risks.

4. Protect your finances with adequate insurance Young earners often prioritise investments while overlooking financial protection. However, an unexpected medical expense can wipe out savings and disrupt long-term financial goals.

Having adequate insurance coverage is particularly important for those with family responsibilities or potential medical expenses. Insurance and emergency savings should form part of the financial foundation before focusing exclusively on investment returns.

5. Set aside money for lifestyle goals without compromising your future Financial planning does not mean giving up travel, personal experiences or buying things you enjoy. The key is to distinguish between essential expenses and discretionary purchases.

For instance, buying a car for daily convenience is different from purchasing an expensive vehicle simply because friends or colleagues have upgraded theirs.

Rathi cautions against allowing social media and fear of missing out (FOMO) to dictate spending decisions. Young earners should allocate money towards present aspirations as well as long-term goals such as retirement and wealth creation.

3 financial mistakes to avoid 1. Increasing your lifestyle expenses with every salary hike A salary increase should ideally improve your savings and investments, not just your lifestyle.

However, many young professionals upgrade their expenses as their income grows, taking on additional EMIs and making expensive purchases. This can leave them with higher incomes but little improvement in their net worth.

Avoid allowing lifestyle inflation to consume every salary increment. Increasing your savings alongside your income can make a meaningful difference over the long term.

2. Investing without an emergency cushion or financial protection Putting all available savings into investments while ignoring liquidity, insurance and debt management can leave you vulnerable.

A sudden job loss, medical emergency or family responsibility may force you to liquidate investments at an unfavourable time or borrow money to meet expenses.

Build financial security alongside your investment portfolio instead of treating these as separate priorities.

3. Investing based on social media trends and recent returns Cryptocurrency, equities, gold and other investment options can attract young investors when they see others making money.

But investing without understanding the risks or assessing whether an asset suits your financial goals can lead to unsuitable decisions.

Rathi recommends evaluating investments based on financial goals, time horizons, risk capacity and overall asset allocation rather than following friends, social media trends or recent market performance.

Why financial habits in your 20s matter The consequences of financial decisions made early in life can extend well beyond the immediate impact on savings. Over 10–15 years, lifestyle inflation, inadequate financial protection and unsuitable investments can result in missed compounding opportunities, higher liabilities and delayed financial independence.

As Rathi puts it, the biggest financial mistake in one's 20s is not earning less or starting with small investments. It is developing financial habits that become difficult to change as income and responsibilities grow.