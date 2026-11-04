Managing money in your 20s: 5 things to do with your salary and 3 financial mistakes you should avoid early in life

Your first salary brings financial freedom, but it also brings a new challenge: deciding how much to spend, save and invest. In your 20s, when financial responsibilities may still be relatively limited, it is tempting to spend more on lifestyle upgrades, travel and expensive purchases. However, the money habits developed during these years can shape your financial security for decades.
Building wealth early does not necessarily mean earning a high salary or investing large sums. It means making deliberate financial choices, maintaining an emergency cushion and starting investments early enough to benefit from compounding.
Akhil Rathi, Partner at 1 Finance, believes the 20s should be treated as a period for building financial discipline rather than simply accumulating financial assets. He points out that someone earning ₹40,000 a month and saving consistently may build greater wealth over time than someone earning ₹1 lakh but spending most of it.
Do not wait until the end of the month to figure out how much money is left to save. Make regular saving a part of your financial routine, irrespective of your salary.
As income increases, avoid allowing expenses to rise at the same pace. Consistent savings habits can help young earners build a financial cushion and create room for future investments.
A job loss, medical emergency or unexpected family responsibility can disrupt even a well-planned investment strategy. An emergency fund helps meet such expenses without forcing individuals to withdraw long-term investments or borrow money.
While six months of essential expenses is the conventional recommendation, some young earners may need a larger reserve.
"In today's changing employment environment, where layoffs and job uncertainty are becoming important concerns, some individuals may need 9–12 months of essential expenses," Rathi said.
The required amount depends on employment stability, family responsibilities and insurance coverage. Keep this money in easily accessible and relatively stable instruments rather than exposing it to significant market fluctuations.
You do not need to wait for a substantial salary or savings corpus to begin investing. Starting early gives investments more time to grow.
However, avoid choosing investments simply because they have delivered high recent returns. Rathi recommends focusing on discipline and appropriate asset allocation rather than chasing returns.
Your investments should reflect your financial goals, investment horizon and ability to take risks.
Young earners often prioritise investments while overlooking financial protection. However, an unexpected medical expense can wipe out savings and disrupt long-term financial goals.
Having adequate insurance coverage is particularly important for those with family responsibilities or potential medical expenses. Insurance and emergency savings should form part of the financial foundation before focusing exclusively on investment returns.
Financial planning does not mean giving up travel, personal experiences or buying things you enjoy. The key is to distinguish between essential expenses and discretionary purchases.
For instance, buying a car for daily convenience is different from purchasing an expensive vehicle simply because friends or colleagues have upgraded theirs.
Rathi cautions against allowing social media and fear of missing out (FOMO) to dictate spending decisions. Young earners should allocate money towards present aspirations as well as long-term goals such as retirement and wealth creation.
A salary increase should ideally improve your savings and investments, not just your lifestyle.
However, many young professionals upgrade their expenses as their income grows, taking on additional EMIs and making expensive purchases. This can leave them with higher incomes but little improvement in their net worth.
Avoid allowing lifestyle inflation to consume every salary increment. Increasing your savings alongside your income can make a meaningful difference over the long term.
Putting all available savings into investments while ignoring liquidity, insurance and debt management can leave you vulnerable.
A sudden job loss, medical emergency or family responsibility may force you to liquidate investments at an unfavourable time or borrow money to meet expenses.
Build financial security alongside your investment portfolio instead of treating these as separate priorities.
Cryptocurrency, equities, gold and other investment options can attract young investors when they see others making money.
But investing without understanding the risks or assessing whether an asset suits your financial goals can lead to unsuitable decisions.
Rathi recommends evaluating investments based on financial goals, time horizons, risk capacity and overall asset allocation rather than following friends, social media trends or recent market performance.
The consequences of financial decisions made early in life can extend well beyond the immediate impact on savings. Over 10–15 years, lifestyle inflation, inadequate financial protection and unsuitable investments can result in missed compounding opportunities, higher liabilities and delayed financial independence.
As Rathi puts it, the biggest financial mistake in one's 20s is not earning less or starting with small investments. It is developing financial habits that become difficult to change as income and responsibilities grow.
The objective, therefore, is not to sacrifice today's happiness for tomorrow's wealth, but to build a financial routine that allows both.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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