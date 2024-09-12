Money
Children abroad? Why parents need a power of attorney
Anil Poste 6 min read 12 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- A PoA can help them manage their child’s finances legally, offering protection and peace of mind while ensuring compliance with FEMA regulations.
Many parents unknowingly break the law when managing their non-resident Indian (NRI) child’s finances. Handling property taxes, expenses or investments through their own accounts—rather than the child’s non-resident ordinary (NRO) account—violates the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
