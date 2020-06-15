Mandatory yet discretionary: Confusion prevails over EMI moratorium

Three NBFCs that Mint spoke to confirmed that it is not mandatory for lenders to offer moratorium according to their understanding of the RBI's notification. “Though it's not compulsory, we gave it to borrowers who reached out to us. According to the RBI regulations, we can’t report them as delinquent. So, even if the borrowers choose not to repay the loan, there is little we could do," a chief financial officer of an NBFC said on condition of anonymity.