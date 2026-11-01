Mandaviya rolls out EPFO services through WhatsApp: Check PF balance, passbook and latest transactions on your phone

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched WhatsApp-based services to help subscribers access their provident fund account information and resolve compliance-related issues without visiting EPFO offices.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the facility on 1 November 2026, during EPFO's 74th Foundation Day celebrations in New Delhi. The initiative is aimed at making routine provident fund services more accessible through a platform widely used by mobile phone users.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, subscribers will be able to check their PF balance, access information from their passbooks and view their latest five transactions through EPFO's verified WhatsApp service. The facility will also provide personalised guidance and assistance to members in completing requirements under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY).

What EPFO services will be available on WhatsApp? The new facility is designed to provide access to commonly used EPFO services without requiring members to log in to multiple platforms or visit a regional EPFO office.

The services include:

PF balance: Members can check the balance in their provident fund accounts.

Passbook information: Subscribers can access their EPF passbook details.

Latest five transactions: Members can view their five most recent PF account transactions.

PMVBRY assistance: The WhatsApp service will provide personalised guidance to members who need help completing scheme-related requirements. The PMVBRY-related assistance is particularly relevant for members whose benefits or compliance requirements are pending because of incomplete Aadhaar authentication or other documentation-related issues.

How can EPFO members access the WhatsApp service? EPFO has described the facility as a verified WhatsApp service. However, the 1 November launch announcement does not specify the official WhatsApp number or provide a step-by-step activation process.

Members should therefore use only the WhatsApp contact details published on EPFO's official website or verified communication channels. They should avoid sharing their UAN password, OTP, Aadhaar details or bank credentials with unverified numbers.

In May 2026, Mandaviya had indicated that members would be able to initiate conversations by sending a 'Hello' message to EPFO's verified WhatsApp number. The proposed service was also expected to support regional languages and automated responses around the clock.

EPFO expands digital services for over 8 crore members The WhatsApp launch is part of EPFO's broader efforts to improve access to provident fund services through technology. At the Foundation Day event, Mandaviya also launched the automatic settlement facility for eligible inoperative EPF accounts with balances of up to ₹1,000.

Under this initiative, members with Aadhaar-verified inoperative accounts will not have to file individual claims. EPFO will initiate settlement after prescribed identity and bank-account verification and transfer eligible dues to the rightful beneficiaries.

According to the ministry, approximately one lakh accounts involving ₹5 crore are expected to benefit from the initiative.

EPFO currently serves approximately 8 crore contributory members and 85 lakh pensioners, while managing a retirement corpus of nearly ₹32 lakh crore, according to the organisation's leadership. The organisation also reported that its average claim settlement time declined to 2.57 days in October 2026, reflecting improvements in its technology-enabled claim-processing systems.