Mandaviya rolls out EPFO services through WhatsApp: Check PF balance, passbook and latest transactions on your phone

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched WhatsApp-based services to help subscribers access their provident fund account information and resolve compliance-related issues without visiting EPFO offices.
Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the facility on 1 November 2026, during EPFO's 74th Foundation Day celebrations in New Delhi. The initiative is aimed at making routine provident fund services more accessible through a platform widely used by mobile phone users.
According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, subscribers will be able to check their PF balance, access information from their passbooks and view their latest five transactions through EPFO's verified WhatsApp service. The facility will also provide personalised guidance and assistance to members in completing requirements under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY).
The new facility is designed to provide access to commonly used EPFO services without requiring members to log in to multiple platforms or visit a regional EPFO office.
The services include:
The PMVBRY-related assistance is particularly relevant for members whose benefits or compliance requirements are pending because of incomplete Aadhaar authentication or other documentation-related issues.
EPFO has described the facility as a verified WhatsApp service. However, the 1 November launch announcement does not specify the official WhatsApp number or provide a step-by-step activation process.
Members should therefore use only the WhatsApp contact details published on EPFO's official website or verified communication channels. They should avoid sharing their UAN password, OTP, Aadhaar details or bank credentials with unverified numbers.
In May 2026, Mandaviya had indicated that members would be able to initiate conversations by sending a 'Hello' message to EPFO's verified WhatsApp number. The proposed service was also expected to support regional languages and automated responses around the clock.
The WhatsApp launch is part of EPFO's broader efforts to improve access to provident fund services through technology. At the Foundation Day event, Mandaviya also launched the automatic settlement facility for eligible inoperative EPF accounts with balances of up to ₹1,000.
Under this initiative, members with Aadhaar-verified inoperative accounts will not have to file individual claims. EPFO will initiate settlement after prescribed identity and bank-account verification and transfer eligible dues to the rightful beneficiaries.
According to the ministry, approximately one lakh accounts involving ₹5 crore are expected to benefit from the initiative.
EPFO currently serves approximately 8 crore contributory members and 85 lakh pensioners, while managing a retirement corpus of nearly ₹32 lakh crore, according to the organisation's leadership. The organisation also reported that its average claim settlement time declined to 2.57 days in October 2026, reflecting improvements in its technology-enabled claim-processing systems.
The WhatsApp facility is expected to make routine account-related information easier to access, particularly for subscribers who may find EPFO's existing digital platforms difficult to navigate.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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