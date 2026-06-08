Mango bonds and tree renting: a side of Alphonso in your portfolio

Summer's favourite fruit is getting a financial makeover.
Consumers are increasingly paying upfront for guaranteed access to premium mangoes through seasonal tree rentals and products marketed as "mango bonds"—arrangements that promise annual deliveries of fruit in exchange for long-term commitments.
For some buyers, the appeal is financial. For others, it is emotional.
Karun Singh, a Gurgaon-based marketing professional, grew up watching his father return home every summer carrying a five-kilogram bag of mangoes and finishing half of it in a single evening.
Last year, Singh decided to gift him something different: a rented Alphonso mango tree in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.
The tree cost ₹7,500 and came with the season's entire harvest.
"This year we got about 40 kg of Alphonso, which as part of the package was actually not that expensive, because top-grade organic Alphonso costs about ₹500 per kg in the market," Singh said.