Mango bonds and tree renting: a side of Alphonso in your portfolio

Shipra Singh
6 min read8 Jun 2026, 03:28 PM IST
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The rise of mango tree rentals and bonds presents a unique blend of tradition and modern consumer finance.(REUTERS)
Summary
Consumers are renting mango trees and buying so-called mango bonds to secure premium fruit directly from farms. But are these genuine investments or simply a smarter way to buy mangoes?

Summer's favourite fruit is getting a financial makeover.

Consumers are increasingly paying upfront for guaranteed access to premium mangoes through seasonal tree rentals and products marketed as "mango bonds"—arrangements that promise annual deliveries of fruit in exchange for long-term commitments.

For some buyers, the appeal is financial. For others, it is emotional.

Karun Singh, a Gurgaon-based marketing professional, grew up watching his father return home every summer carrying a five-kilogram bag of mangoes and finishing half of it in a single evening.

Last year, Singh decided to gift him something different: a rented Alphonso mango tree in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

The tree cost 7,500 and came with the season's entire harvest.

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"This year we got about 40 kg of Alphonso, which as part of the package was actually not that expensive, because top-grade organic Alphonso costs about 500 per kg in the market," Singh said.

Including a 2,500 courier charge, the fruit worked out to roughly 250 per kg.

The only challenge was volume.

"Forty kilograms landing over four weeks is a lot of fruit for a family of four. While my father's legendary consumption pace took care of a large share, if it was my mother and sibling, it would have been a lot in a very short time," he said.

Singh has already booked a tree for next season at 10,000. His father also received weekly videos showing mangoes ripening on his designated tree. Next year, Singh hopes to take him to Ratnagiri to see the tree in person.

His experience reflects a small but growing trend. A handful of platforms are offering consumers alternative ways to buy mangoes directly from farms. Besides renting a mango tree for a season, another option is to park money in what are loosely called ‘mango bonds’, where returns are delivered in the form of mangoes during harvest season.

These products sit at the intersection of farm-to-fork direct buying and an emerging model of agriculture-linked consumer finance wherein you make a multi-year financial commitment in exchange for annual supply of mangoes.

Renting the harvest

Tree-rental platforms allow consumers to pay a seasonal fee linked to a specific tree on a farm. Farmers maintain the orchard, while harvested fruit is delivered in multiple batches during the six-to-eight-week mango season.

Future Farming offers a one-year rental for 9,999. According to co-founder Ashish Sagar, a tree can yield between 150 kg and 200 kg in a season.

Another platform, Rent a Tree, offers three rental tiers with minimum guaranteed quantities.

Founder Umesh Damodaran said its entry-level package costs 10,000 and guarantees about 30 kg of fruit, while premium Ratnagiri Alphonso trees cost 25,000 with a minimum assured yield of 60 kg.

Actual harvest is often higher, he added. Besides, the minimum guaranteed quantity is protected by maintaining backup trees for every listed tree and has so far rented out only about 1% of its total capacity.

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"Customers renting the trees are prioritized and given the full guaranteed quantity even in a lean season by sourcing fruits from other trees in the farm," Damodaran said.

The company has already opened bookings for next season, requiring token payments of 1,000-3,000 depending on the package.

For consumers in cities such as Delhi or Gurgaon, the economics can appear attractive.

Premium Alphonso mangoes currently retail for 470- 600 per kg. At a rental cost of 10,000 yielding 30-50 kg, consumers effectively pay about 250- 333 per kg.

The trade-off is that the harvest arrives within a few weeks, making the model better suited to larger households or enthusiastic mango consumers.

The rise of mango bonds

If renting a tree secures a season's harvest, mango bonds aim to lock in supply for years.

You deposit a lump sum for a longer period, typically five years, and in return you receive mangoes annually, either as the effective interest on that deposit or as the amortized drawdown of the principal itself, depending on the platform's structure.

Omkar M Sapre, who runs the Devgad Alphonso cooperative, said the organization has operated a version of the scheme since 2017-18.

The original model resembled a deposit. Customers invested 50,000 and received 5,000 worth of mangoes annually at 10% interest rate, while the principal was returned at maturity.

As interest rates fell over the next few years, the cooperative was restructured.

A customer invests 50,000 and receives 65,000 worth of mangoes over five years. That translates into about 9.5% IRR over five years.

“The principal is not returned. What you get instead is a 30% cumulative premium in kind, and more importantly, the mango price is locked in for all five years at the rate prevailing when you enrolled,” said Sapre, board member, Devgad Taluka Mango Growers Co-operative Society.

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Future Farming follows a different approach. Customers commit 30,000 for five years and can choose each season whether they want returns in cash or mangoes.

Cash returns are expected to range between 8% and 12%, while mango deliveries are priced at farm-gate rates, typically lower than retail prices because farmers have committed buyers.

“We will offer a return range as the actual return in a year depends on harvest outcomes. We are exploring crop insurance that customers can opt into at an additional cost which will guarantee a minimum 8% even in a lean year. Without the insurance, customers can expect to get about 4-5% in a lean year,” Sagar explained.

The platform plans to offer the product through a Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) structure, under which investors pool capital into a common asset and share returns. CIS structures are regulated by Sebi, though weather-related and harvest risks remain.

Investment or consumption?

The biggest question is whether these products should be viewed as investments at all.

Traditionally, a bond is a fixed-income instrument that carries a stated rate of return and a legal obligation to repay principal.

Many mango bond structures do not fully meet that definition.

Consider the Devgad model.

A customer invests 50,000 and receives 65,000 worth of mangoes over five years. That translates into a return of 30% over five years, or roughly 6% annually.

However, the return is delivered entirely in fruit, not cash. It cannot be reinvested, compounded, or used for any purpose other than consumption.

Similarly, Future Farming's proposed structure does not guarantee returns because payouts depend on harvest outcomes. While crop insurance may help cushion severe losses, it does not eliminate variability.

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In reality, these products are less about financial returns and more about securing premium fruit supply at predictable prices.

The value proposition lies in lower per-kilogram costs, traceable sourcing, direct farmer support and, in some cases, protection against future price inflation.

For families that already spend meaningful amounts on premium mangoes every summer, that may be reason enough.

But viewing mango bonds as a substitute for a fixed deposit—or as a conventional investment product—would be the wrong lens entirely.

About the Author

Shipra Singh

Shipra joined Mint’s personal finance team in September 2021, and writes on tax, credit cards, banking, estate planning and investments. She began her career in personal finance as an intern with Outlook Money magazine in 2017, and has since worked with The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as a business journalist covering fintech and emerging financial services.<br><br>Over the years, she has reported on key aspects of household finance, tracking regulatory changes, market trends and evolving consumer behaviour. Shipra’s main beats are tax and banking products, with a focus on compliance gaps and their real-world impact for readers navigating complex financial decisions. Her reporting on GST and personal tax, particularly foreign asset disclosures and NRI taxation, has contributed to wider policy discussions and subsequent changes.<br><br>She also interviews market experts for the Mint Money podcast, covering topics ranging from stock market investing to how credit scores shape financial outcomes and access to credit.<br><br>Shipra has a keen interest in data-driven analysis and writing human-centric features that explore how people’s habits around spending, investing and wealth creation are evolving. Her work focuses on helping readers make informed financial decisions in an increasingly complex economic landscape.<br><br>Shipra holds a Bachelor’s degree (Honours) and a Master’s in English Literature from Delhi University.

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