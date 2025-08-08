Manipal Cigna Sarvah Param health insurance offers ‘tatkal benefit’ with Day 1 coverage. Details here

Health insurance policies usually come with a waiting period for pre-existing diseases (PED). While insurers have launched plans that cover PEDs such as diabetes, asthma, and high blood pressure, all standard policies start covering ailments only after 30 days, except in cases of accidents. How about an insurance with a ‘Tatkal Benefit’ that covers your ailments right from Day 1? Manipal Cigna Sarvah Param Health Insurance does just that.

“With Tatkal coverage in ManipalCigna Sarvah Param, policyholders can bypass all standard waiting periods, including those for hospitalisation, pre-existing conditions, and specific treatments. The plan provides absolutely zero waiting period, even for conditions that would typically be excluded for months or years under traditional plans,” said Ashish Yadav, Head of Products and Business Operations, Manipal Cigna Health Insurance.

But there is a small catch. Just like Tatkal tickets on trains that cost more than regular ones, the premium under the plan is higher than regular plans. “Plans like ManipalCigna Sarvah Param offer the added benefit of zero waiting period, which comes at an incremental cost. This is because this plan offers more from Day 1,” Yadav said.

Even if you disclose pre-existing diseases, the insurer would provide coverage under the ‘Tatkal Benefit’ subject to certain conditions. “With the Tatkal coverage, there is no mandatory waiting period for disclosed pre-existing conditions,” he said.

“Coverage begins from Day 1/immediately upon policy issuance, assuming the application adheres to the underwriting guidelines. This feature is particularly beneficial for individuals with chronic conditions who might otherwise delay getting insured,” Yadav said.

Here are some of the unique benefits offered by this policy: No Zonal Co-pay: The policy also has ‘No zonal co-pay’. This means that you can buy the insurance in a tier-3 city and get treated in tier-1 locations such as NCR (National Capital Region) and Mumbai without any additional costs, deductions, or additional premiums. “Pay for the treatment, not the location. Get treated in any city of your choice without any additional ﬁnancial burden. Because your care should never be limited by geography,” Manipal Cigna said.

Surplus Benefit: You can get double the protection offered by the policy for the first claim every year. This means that if your sum insured is ₹5 lakh, you can get coverage for up to ₹10 lakh for the first claim in a year. “Get double the protection. From day one, receive an extra 100% of your sum insured for the first claim each policy year, so you’re prepared for everything,” Manipal Cigna stated.

Guaranteed Cumulative Bonus: Called ‘Gullak’, Manipal Cigna offers a guaranteed increase of 100% of the sum insured for each policy year up to the maximum of 1000% of the sum insured, irrespective of any claim made in the previous policy year. “Your Gullak balance grows by 100% each year with a guaranteed 10x bonus, safeguarding you against inflation and ensuring your coverage never runs out,” Manipal Cigna said. This means that your sum insured doubles every year. So, your ₹5 lakh insured becomes ₹10 lakh in the second year and can go up to a maximum of ₹50 lakh.

Restoration of Sum Insured: Multiple restorations of the sum insured are available in a policy year for all illnesses, whether unrelated or the same. In addition to the base sum insured, restoration will not be triggered for the first claim.

Sum Insured Options: ₹1 lakh, ₹5 lakh, ₹7.5 lakh, ₹10 lakh, ₹20 lakh, ₹25 lakh, ₹50 lakh, ₹100 lakh, ₹200 lakh and ₹300 lakh.

Eligibility For Adults: Minimum Age 18 Years, Maximum Age – No Limit

Minimum Age 18 Years, Maximum Age – No Limit Dependent Children: Minimum Age 91 Days, Maximum Age – 30 years (Floater Basis) Policy Type: Individual/Multi-Individual and Family Floater (up to 2 Adults+3 Children)

Policy Tenure: 1, 2, and 3 years

Discounts: You can avail a discount of up to 20% on your renewal premium. You can also get up to a 2.5% early renewal discount on your policy renewal.

In-Patient Hospitalisation: Covered up to the sum insured. This benefit also offers the following coverage up to the limits mentioned

Listed modern and advanced treatments: Covered up to the sum insured

HIV/AIDS & STD covered up to the sum insured

Mental illness is covered up to the sum insured

Room Accommodation: Covered up to a single private A/C room. For ICU, covered up to the sum insured.

Day Care Treatment: All day care procedures are covered up to the sum insured.

Pre-Hospitalisation: Medical expenses are covered up to 90 days before the date of hospitalisation. Covered up to the sum insured.

Post-Hospitalisation: Medical expenses are covered up to 180 days post-discharge from the hospital. Covered up to the sum insured.

Domiciliary Hospitalisation: Covered up to the sum insured. Pre and post-hospitalisation expenses are covered for 30 days each.

Organ Donor Expenses: Covered up to the sum insured. Pre and post-hospitalisation expenses, up to 30 days each for the donor. Cost towards donor screening once in a policy year for a successful transplant. Any complication in respect of the donor, consequent to harvesting, which arises during hospitalisation or up to 30 days from the date of discharge of the donor, is covered. This benefit will be over and above the sum insured. The policy, however, will not cover expenses incurred by the donor for the acquisition of the organ.

Exclusions: The plan has standard exclusions. It does not cover cosmetic or aesthetic treatments, non-medical expenses, self-inflicted injuries, overseas treatments, and experimental or unapproved procedures. Additionally, certain lifestyle-related and fertility treatments may also be excluded.

Temporary Total Disablement (TTD): Payouts every week, depending on the sum insured. Fixed weekly benefit if the insured person suffers an injury due to an accident that occurs during the policy period and such Injury results in the ‘Temporary Total Disablement’ of the insured person immediately after an accident.

Maximum Number of Weeks Covered: 100 in respect of any one injury calculated from the date of commencement of the ‘Temporary Total Disablement’. This is available only if ‘Personal Accident’ cover is opted for. The TTD cover is available only for the earning members in the policy.

AYUSH Treatment is covered up to the sum insured.



Allirajan M is a journalist with over two decades of experience. He has worked with several leading media organisations in the country and has been writing on mutual funds for nearly 16 years.