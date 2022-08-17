ManipalCigna Health launches health insurance coverage calculator

ManipalCigna Sahi Cover, Discover, is an industry-first tailored calculator that can be accessed 24x7 from anywhere and will assist customers in determining the appropriate level of health coverage. One can also have their current health insurance coverage evaluated to see if it meets their healthcare financing needs or if they require additional coverage
NEW DELHI: ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Ltd. on Wednesday announced the launch of ‘ManipalCigna Sahi Cover, Discover, an online calculator customised to help people choose the right health insurance coverage.
ManipalCigna Sahi Cover, Discover, is an industry-first tailored calculator that can be accessed 24x7 from anywhere and will assist customers in determining the appropriate level of health coverage. One can also have their current health insurance coverage evaluated to see if it meets their healthcare financing needs or if they require additional coverage. Once the calculation is complete, the user also receives helpful health insurance plan recommendations that are in line with one’s coverage and requirements.
Sapna Desai, Head of Marketing and Ecommerce, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, said, “...people...fail to factor in variables like their location, family history, lifestyle, and current medical needs. It has also been observed that people often don’t understand the details of the amount they pay for coverage, and the lack of knowledge or accessibility to the right tools is to blame for this gap. As a result most people opt for health insurance plans that seem convenient because of low premiums and end up being under-insured. With our newly launched ‘ManipalCigna Sahi Cover, Discover’ customers now can put in all the relevant details that can impact health insurance to find the right health insurance plan and the right coverage amount for themselves and their families."