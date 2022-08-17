ManipalCigna Health launches health insurance coverage calculator

Sapna Desai, Head of Marketing and Ecommerce, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, said, “...people...fail to factor in variables like their location, family history, lifestyle, and current medical needs. It has also been observed that people often don’t understand the details of the amount they pay for coverage, and the lack of knowledge or accessibility to the right tools is to blame for this gap. As a result most people opt for health insurance plans that seem convenient because of low premiums and end up being under-insured. With our newly launched ‘ManipalCigna Sahi Cover, Discover’ customers now can put in all the relevant details that can impact health insurance to find the right health insurance plan and the right coverage amount for themselves and their families."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}