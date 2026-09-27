Manufacturing mutual funds: Top scheme delivered over 23% in 1 year—did this stellar return come with higher risk?

Thematic mutual funds invest in companies linked to a particular theme. Under SEBI’s rules, a thematic fund must invest at least 80% of its total assets in stocks of that theme.
Manufacturing is one such theme, giving investors exposure to companies that could benefit from growth in India’s manufacturing activity.
Over the last 1 year, the Nifty India Manufacturing TRI has delivered 6.97% returns. For investors, the key questions are whether actively managed manufacturing funds have outperformed the index tracking the same theme and whether they have done so with lower risk.
|Funds
|1-year return
|ABSL Manufacturing Equity Fund
|23.61%
|Kotak Manufacture in India Fund
|18.00%
|LIC MF Manufacturing Fund
|16.31%
|Invesco India Manufacturing Fund
|15.60%
|Axis India Manufacturing Fund
|15.47%
*Source: Value Research, Direct plans, Returns as on 25 September 2026
The numbers show a wide gap between the benchmark and the five funds over 1 year period.
ABSL Manufacturing Equity Fund delivered the highest return at 23.61%, followed by Kotak Manufacture in India Fund at 18%.
LIC MF Manufacturing Fund delivered 16.31%, while Invesco India Manufacturing Fund and Axis India Manufacturing Fund returned 15.60% and 15.47%, respectively. In comparison, the Nifty India Manufacturing TRI returned 6.97%.
All five thematic funds have outperformed the benchmark, highlighting the role that active stock selection and portfolio allocation can play in delivering better returns than the broader market theme.
Returns alone do not show how much a fund's performance fluctuated while generating those returns. Standard deviation is a commonly used measure of this volatility. A higher standard deviation indicates that returns have fluctuated more over the period, while a lower figure suggests relatively lower volatility.
For example, if Fund A and Fund B both deliver 14% annualised returns, but Fund A has a standard deviation of 12% and Fund B has 6%, Fund B's returns have been less volatile over the period.
In general, a higher standard deviation indicates higher volatility, which means investors have experienced wider fluctuations in returns and face a higher risk.
The manufacturing fund category has an average standard deviation of 18.15%, while the Nifty India Manufacturing Index has a standard deviation of around 15%.
Among the five funds being compared, standard deviation data is available for only two. ABSL Manufacturing Equity Fund has a standard deviation of 17.82%, while Kotak Manufacture in India Fund has 17.05%.
These funds delivered higher returns, while their volatility was lower than the category average, both of which are positive for investors. However, their volatility was slightly higher than that of the benchmark.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.