How do I identify a good international fund available in India? Please suggest a few options. Also, is there any fund in India that offers investment in a mix of both Indian and international stocks?

—Name withheld on request

There are plenty of funds available in India for an investor seeking exposure to international stock markets, especially US-based stock markets. The best bet would be to go for a fund that invests in an international low-cost index fund, such as S&P 500 or Nasdaq 100. There are a few funds that you can use for this purpose. These offer broad coverage, low expenses and passive investment option.

Alternatively, if you want to go for active management, you can choose funds such as ICICI Prudential US Bluechip equity fund. More options have been emerging in this area in recent times, and this trend is likely to continue. In terms of funds that invest both in Indian and international markets, there are fewer options. Parag Parikh Flexicap is the most popular among them.

Srikanth Meenakshi is founder, Primeinvestor.in.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.