From rulers to challengers: Marcellus CEO backs mid-sized firms
Summary
- The moat will come from ‘better brains’ rather than sheer size. Big money doesn’t necessarily beget money, says Mukherjea.
In a major move, Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and chief executive of Marcellus Investment Advisors, is shifting his investment strategy towards smaller 'challenger' companies. This marks a significant departure from his traditional focus on high return on capital employed (ROCE) firms, even at higher valuations, considering them as ‘consistent compounders’ and a relatively strong bet.