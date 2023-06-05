How Marcellus' Saurabh Mukherjea plans to build a ₹20-crore nest egg7 min read 05 Jun 2023, 11:06 PM IST
Mukherjea allocates 90% of his personal investment portfolio to equities and just 10% for debt instruments.
Saurabh Mukherjea, founder of Marcellus PMS, believes that equity is the only asset class that sees significant compounding over the long term. Known for his Coffee Can investing approach, Mukherjea allocates 90% of his personal investment portfolio to equities, and just 10% for debt instruments, primarily for fixed deposits (FDs) for emergencies. He is also a National Pension Scheme, or NPS enthusiast due to its tax benefits and low fee structure.
