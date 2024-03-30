March 31 investment deadline: Rushing to invest in tax-saving instruments? Here's why it may not be a good idea
When an investor makes an investment to save income tax, the goal is to save income tax rather than long-term wealth creation – which should ideally be the key purpose of making an investment.
As the financial year comes to a close, investors are making a beeline for investing in tax-saving instruments such as PPF, NPS, insurance, tax-saving fixed deposits and ELSS funds, among others.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message