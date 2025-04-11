March sees ₹25,082 crore equity mutual fund inflows, 14% decline from February: AMFI

AMFI data March 2025: Equity mutual funds witnessed a 14% month-on-month decline in net inflows, falling to ₹25,082.01 crore in March, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on April 11.
This follows a sharper 26% decline in February, when net inflows dropped to ₹29,303.34 crore amid a significant market correction. Overall, inflows into equity dropped by 36.8 percent over a span of two months.
Inflows into large cap funds dropped from ₹2,866 crore to ₹2,479 crore. Conversely, inflows into small caps rose from ₹3,722 crore to ₹4,092 crore.
|Category
|Inflow ( ₹crore)
|Large Cap
|2,479
|Mid cap
|3,438
|Small cap
|4,092
|Multi Cap funds
|2,752
|Sectoral funds
|170
There was an increase in inflows into multi cap funds as well from ₹2,517 crore to ₹2,752 crore. In sectoral funds, there was a sharp drop from ₹5,711 crore to 170 crore.
