March sees ₹25,082 crore equity mutual fund inflows, 14% decline from February: AMFI

According to AMFI, equity mutual funds saw a 14% month-on-month decrease in net inflows, totaling 25,082.01 crore in March.

MintGenie Team, Written By Deepika Chelani
Updated11 Apr 2025, 11:33 AM IST
AMFI data March 2025: Equity mutual funds witnessed a 14% month-on-month decline in net inflows, falling to 25,082.01 crore in March, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on April 11.

This follows a sharper 26% decline in February, when net inflows dropped to 29,303.34 crore amid a significant market correction. Overall, inflows into equity dropped by 36.8 percent over a span of two months.

Inflows into large cap funds dropped from 2,866 crore to 2,479 crore. Conversely, inflows into small caps rose from 3,722 crore to 4,092 crore.

Category                                    Inflow ( crore)
Large Cap 2,479
Mid cap 3,438
Small cap 4,092
Multi Cap funds 2,752
Sectoral funds 170

There was an increase in inflows into multi cap funds as well from 2,517 crore to 2,752 crore. In sectoral funds, there was a sharp drop from 5,711 crore to 170 crore.

 

 

First Published:11 Apr 2025, 11:29 AM IST
