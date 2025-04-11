March sees ₹25,082 crore equity mutual fund inflows, 14% decline from February: AMFI

AMFI data March 2025: Equity mutual funds witnessed a 14% month-on-month decline in net inflows, falling to ₹25,082.01 crore in March, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on April 11.



This follows a sharper 26% decline in February, when net inflows dropped to ₹29,303.34 crore amid a significant market correction. Overall, inflows into equity dropped by 36.8 percent over a span of two months.