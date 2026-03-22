Margin trading hits ₹1 trillion. The hidden risks in your stock investment plan

If the stock falls to ₹450, the same 160 shares fetch only ₹72,000 on sale. After the broker recovers the borrowed amount and interest, the investor is left with ₹10,500 — a loss of ₹9,500, or nearly 47.5% of the original ₹20,000. An investor who had bought only 40 shares outright would have lost exactly 10%. The losses can get amplified even more sharply than the gains.