India’s margin trading market has hit ₹1 trillion, highlighting a surge in leveraged stock buying even as risks loom large for retail investors.
Margin trading hits ₹1 trillion. The hidden risks in your stock investment plan
SummaryLeveraged stock buying is booming in India, but margin calls, interest costs, and haircuts can quickly magnify losses for retail investors
India’s margin trading market has hit ₹1 trillion, highlighting a surge in leveraged stock buying even as risks loom large for retail investors.
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