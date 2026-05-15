Marginal relief in income tax explained: Who it applies to and how it works under new vs old tax regime

Marginal relief helps those earning slightly above a certain tax limit, making the tax burden more manageable under both the old and new tax regimes and ensuring fair taxation across all income levels. Full details here. 

Eshita Gain
Updated15 May 2026, 10:46 PM IST
Marginal relief in income tax
Marginal relief in income tax

According to the Union Budget for 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, starting from financial year 2026-27, there will be no income tax under the new regime on annual incomes of up to 12 lakh.

But what happens if your salary is slightly higher than that? In such cases, the government provides taxpayers with a benefit called marginal relief, which ensures that the additional tax payable does not exceed the amount by which your income crosses the 12 lakh threshold.

Earlier, marginal relief was only applicable to surcharges under the old tax regime. However, post- Budget 2024, this benefit is available in the new tax regime too. Here's how this benefit works in each tax regime.

How does it work under new tax regime?

For salaried individuals, this effective zero-tax threshold rises to 12.75 lakh after factoring in the standard deduction. While tax is still calculated according to tax slab rates, the rebate under Section 87A of the new regime offsets the liability up to the eligible income limit. This means even though the tax on 12 lakh income would be 60,000, taxpayers do not actually pay it because of the rebate.

For example, if your income slightly exceeds the rebate limit, say by 5,000, and if the benefit of marginal relief did not exist, then you would have to pay full 60,000 tax on your income, meaning a person who earns up to 12 lakh will have more money in hand despite earning less than you.

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Marginal relief ensures that taxpayers do not face a disproportionately high tax burden when their income marginally exceeds the rebate threshold. For example, if your income reaches 12.5 lakh, your tax liability as per the new regime's slab rates would be 70,200, (including 4% health and education cess). However, after applying marginal relief, the tax payable gets restricted to 50,000, equal to the amount by which the income exceeds 12 lakh.

This benefit continues until the point where the regular slab-based tax becomes lower than than the marginal relief amount. For salaried individuals claiming the 75,000 standard deduction under the new regime, zero tax benefit is available up to a gross salary of 12.75 lakh.

Marginal relief can continue to apply on slightly higher salaries, broadly up to around 13.5 lakh, meaning you do pay tax but just a lower amount because of marginal relief. After this point, normal slab taxation takes over.

Marginal relief benefit under old tax regime

Marginal relief under the old tax regime is applicable in relation to a surcharge, meaning it is applicable on income exceeding 50 lakh on which a taxpayer is required to pay a surcharge.

If an individual's income goes slightly above the surcharge threshold, and the extra tax is more than the extra income earned, marginal relief comes into play and reduces the tax burden, similar to how it works in the new regime.

Let's say, your income is 51 lakh, which is slightly more than 50 lakh but does not exceed 1 crore, without marginal relief, you would have pay a surcharge at the rate of 10% on the income tax computed, leading to a significant increase in your overall tax liability.

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In this case, the total tax payable would rise to around 12.21 lakh (before cess), compared to 10.8 lakh if the income remained at 50 lakh. In simple words, earning just 1 lakh extra could increase your tax burden by more than 1.4 lakh, which is disproportionately high.

The individual will get a marginal relief on the excess amount that goes beyond the additional income earned over 50 lakh. Therefore, the taxpayer becomes eligible for a marginal relief of 41,000, which is the difference between the additional tax payable and the additional income earned.

After applying this relief, the effective tax liability comes fown, and the final tax payable works out to around 12.27 lakh, including 4% health and education cess.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

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