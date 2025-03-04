The Indian stock market has witnessed a significant decline over the past five months. The Nifty 50 has dropped by approximately 15.8%, while the BSE Sensex has corrected by around 14.9%. In the last month alone, the Nifty 50 has lost about 7.24% of its value.

This decline can primarily be attributed to a combination of five factors:

Fears of weak Q4 performance: Especially for Indian banks, as bank stocks contributed 30% of Nifty 50's performance. There is a fear of weak Q4 performance.

Especially for Indian banks, as bank stocks contributed 30% of Nifty 50's performance. There is a fear of weak Q4 performance. DIIs are stuck at higher levels: The DIIs are struck at higher levels. This is resulting in them getting struck at higher levels and FIIs are continuously selling.

The DIIs are struck at higher levels. This is resulting in them getting struck at higher levels and FIIs are continuously selling. The MSCI index rejig: This MSCI rejig is leading to rebalancing by institutions. This is also causing a shake-up in the markets.

This MSCI rejig is leading to rebalancing by institutions. This is also causing a shake-up in the markets. The rising US bond yields : The rising US bond yields are luring FIIs away from Indian equities. Further, the fear of tariffs from the Donald Trump administration are turning out to be real.

: The rising US bond yields are luring FIIs away from Indian equities. Further, the fear of tariffs from the Donald Trump administration are turning out to be real. FIIs moving to China: Further, foreign investments are being redirected from India to China on the back of positive valuations and policy support in the Chinese market. These combined reasons instigated indiscriminate selling across the broader market, and both Sensex and Nifty dropped, due to the same we have witnessed a lot of wealth erosion across all segments. It is important for investors to understand the risks before considering investing in this market.

Also Read | 5 investing lessons from Jeremy Grantham on avoiding herd mentality

Further, in this kind of a scenario market volatility can be unnerving. The urge to sell everything might feel strong, but resist! The key to successful investing is buying low and selling high. A market correction can be a rewarding opportunity in the long term. Always focus on investing for the future. Stay diversified and disciplined in your investment approach. As Peter Lynch once said, "The trick is not to learn to trust your gut feelings, but rather discipline yourself to ignore them."

For a volatile market, diversify your portfolio among sectors and styles, including growth and value stocks, with defensive, dividend-paying, and discretionary companies to achieve maximum rewards and minimum risk.

Navigating a turbulent market Declines in the market are scary when investors see their money disappearing. The urge is to sell or stop investing altogether, but Peter Lynch saw things differently. He kept stating that one had to "stand by your stocks as long as the fundamental story of the company hasn't changed" and losses should be viewed as an acceptable part of the game.

How to invest in a volatile market? Stay invested - think long term: Temporary market volatility is the norm, and leaving money in the market is a sensible thing to do. Exiting can lock in losses. The best trading days usually follow the worst, so precisely timing the market is nearly impossible.

Temporary market volatility is the norm, and leaving money in the market is a sensible thing to do. Exiting can lock in losses. The best trading days usually follow the worst, so precisely timing the market is nearly impossible. Dollar-cost averaging: Periodic investing, irrespective of the price of the stock, will yield maximum returns and minimise risk. This prevents market timing attempts. Having cash for emergencies is necessary, but a lot of money in cash earns less.

Periodic investing, irrespective of the price of the stock, will yield maximum returns and minimise risk. This prevents market timing attempts. Having cash for emergencies is necessary, but a lot of money in cash earns less. Know what you own: Make sure you know what a company does before you invest. Investing in weak businesses and not doing your homework can be an investing mistake. Stick to your investment strategy and risk tolerance. Read and understand the company fundamentals and long term potential before investing.

Make sure you know what a company does before you invest. Investing in weak businesses and not doing your homework can be an investing mistake. Stick to your investment strategy and risk tolerance. Read and understand the company fundamentals and long term potential before investing. Invest in good companies and diversify: Look for stocks with reasonable valuations that have been swept down in the volatility binge of the markets. Diversification by investing across sectors like consumer staples, utilities, energy, and financials can offset the risks with possible returns.

Look for stocks with reasonable valuations that have been swept down in the volatility binge of the markets. Diversification by investing across sectors like consumer staples, utilities, energy, and financials can offset the risks with possible returns. Make use of resources and tools: Learn through market research and analysis websites. Use unemotional assessments based on facts, company accounts, brokerage reports and analysts estimates.

Hence, by adhering to these tactics and educating yourself, you can manage risky markets and put your portfolio on a path towards long-term prosperity. Warren Buffett says, "Whether it’s socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." Seize volatility as a chance to purchase quality assets at reduced prices.