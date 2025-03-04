Market crash? Here’s how to invest like a pro during volatile times—5 key tips

The Indian stock market has witnessed a significant decline over the past five months. The Nifty 50 has dropped by approximately 15.8%, while the BSE Sensex has corrected by around 14.9%. In the last month alone, the Nifty 50 has lost about 7.24% of its value.
This decline can primarily be attributed to a combination of five factors:
These combined reasons instigated indiscriminate selling across the broader market, and both Sensex and Nifty dropped, due to the same we have witnessed a lot of wealth erosion across all segments. It is important for investors to understand the risks before considering investing in this market.
Further, in this kind of a scenario market volatility can be unnerving. The urge to sell everything might feel strong, but resist! The key to successful investing is buying low and selling high. A market correction can be a rewarding opportunity in the long term. Always focus on investing for the future. Stay diversified and disciplined in your investment approach. As Peter Lynch once said, "The trick is not to learn to trust your gut feelings, but rather discipline yourself to ignore them."
For a volatile market, diversify your portfolio among sectors and styles, including growth and value stocks, with defensive, dividend-paying, and discretionary companies to achieve maximum rewards and minimum risk.
Declines in the market are scary when investors see their money disappearing. The urge is to sell or stop investing altogether, but Peter Lynch saw things differently. He kept stating that one had to "stand by your stocks as long as the fundamental story of the company hasn't changed" and losses should be viewed as an acceptable part of the game.
Hence, by adhering to these tactics and educating yourself, you can manage risky markets and put your portfolio on a path towards long-term prosperity. Warren Buffett says, "Whether it’s socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." Seize volatility as a chance to purchase quality assets at reduced prices.
Disclaimer: Investment in securities are subject to market risks, please carry out your due diligence before investing.