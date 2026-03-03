Market cycles and the case for flexible allocation

Kenneth Andrade
4 min read3 Mar 2026, 01:11 PM IST
Investors often look for turning points through macro signals or policy shifts. (REUTERS)
Summary
As leadership shifts from large-caps to small-caps and back again, portfolios that evolve with the cycle are structurally better positioned.

Every investment idea begins with opportunity and quietly ends with concentration. What starts as thoughtful allocation can harden into rigidity, the belief that what just worked will continue to lead. In Indian equities, that assumption rarely survives long. Leadership rotates. Narratives shift. Valuations reset. Flexibility, therefore, is not a tactical overlay. It is the allocation framework itself.

Cycles are conditions, not headlines

Investors often look for turning points through macro signals or policy shifts. Markets rarely operate with that kind of clarity. Cycles show up first in expectations, in valuation spreads, narrowing breadth, and then finally in the discomfort of owning what just stopped working.

Indian markets have travelled through multiple phases, investment-led expansions 2008 cycle, periods dominated by balance-sheet strength and large-cap leadership 2019 cycle, and more recent liquidity-driven participation across mid and small caps 2025. None of these were permanent. Each reflected a moment when optimism or caution became concentrated in specific pockets of the market. Cycle-aware investing is not about predicting the exact turn. It is about recognising when expectations leave little room for error.

Where opportunity feels least comfortable

It is probably the least popular thing to do—to invest in businesses going through a downcycle. Yet this is where competitive intensity begins to ease. New capacity slows. New participants disappear. Pricing pressure abates, and profitability starts to recover long before investor sentiment does.

Contrast this with the other extreme, a popular sector with high capital efficiency, strong market capitalizations, and asset prices trading at steep premiums to replacement cost. Forecasts of future profitability remain optimistic. Existing participants expand aggressively. New entrants—industrial houses, financial investors, private equity—rush in to participate.

The outcome is predictable. New supply emerges. Competition intensifies. Pricing weakens. Profitability compresses. Long term asset price decline sets in.

Capital chases return. Returns attract additional capital. Additional capital creates supply. Supply creates competition. Competition weakens pricing power. Lower profitability eventually drives investors away, creating supply constraints again. The cycle resets through consolidation.

This pattern plays out repeatedly across industries. And at a broader level, it is equally visible in capital markets themselves.

Leadership rotation is structural

Large-caps, mid-caps, and small-caps behave differently because they reflect different stages of business maturity and investor psychology.

Large-caps often attract flows when uncertainty rises, offering scale and earnings visibility. Mid-caps lead when growth expectations broaden beyond index heavyweights. Small-caps thrive when liquidity expands and optimism peaks, but they also experience sharper reversals when conditions tighten.

A portfolio anchored to one segment becomes vulnerable when leadership changes. Flexibility allows investors to lean away from crowded consensus and toward areas where expectations are more balanced.

Investors frequently enter a segment after it has already re-rated significantly. By then, the narrative feels strongest and historical returns look compelling. The problem is enthusiasm and the fear of missing out on the cycle. Most investors extrapolate the past.

Dynamic allocation is discipline

Dynamic allocation should not be misunderstood as market timing. It is a response to valuation extremes. The objective is not to predict peaks or bottoms. It is to avoid structural overexposure to what we think is certainty.

When parts of the market begin to price perfection, reducing exposure is not bearish, it is rational risk management. When fear compresses multiples, gradually increasing exposure is not contrarian bravado, it is simply recognising that the opportunity is now reset. In most cases valuation is the single largest factor that determines this change.

Bottom-up investing remains the anchor

Volatility does not drive investors out of market, a lack of conviction does.

Portfolios built around themes alone often struggle during drawdowns. In contrast, portfolios constructed through bottom-up stock selection—focused on capital allocation discipline, balance-sheet strength, and competitive positioning—allow investors to stay invested when sentiment turns. It is all about the individual components of the portfolio.

Understanding what one owns shifts attention away from short-term price movements and toward how underlying businesses perform during periods of stress. Narratives may dominate during upcycles, but when risk emerges, conviction cannot be outsourced. It must be grounded in a clear understanding of how business fundamentals are evolving. You need to have a substantial know of how the quantification of the narrative is undergoing a change.

Flexibility as an edge

Flexibility is not constant activity. It is the willingness to adapt before markets force adjustment.

Indian equities today are broader and more diverse than ever before. Leadership will continue to rotate across segments, sectors, and styles. Investors who embed flexibility into their framework rarely need dramatic repositioning because their portfolios evolve gradually alongside the cycle.

Markets do not reward the loudest conviction. They reward the ability to stay invested without becoming inflexible. And in a market defined by cycles, the true edge is not predicting change, it is being prepared for it.

Kenneth Andrade is chief investment officer of Old Bridge Mutual Fund

