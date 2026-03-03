Every investment idea begins with opportunity and quietly ends with concentration. What starts as thoughtful allocation can harden into rigidity, the belief that what just worked will continue to lead. In Indian equities, that assumption rarely survives long. Leadership rotates. Narratives shift. Valuations reset. Flexibility, therefore, is not a tactical overlay. It is the allocation framework itself.
Market cycles and the case for flexible allocation
SummaryAs leadership shifts from large-caps to small-caps and back again, portfolios that evolve with the cycle are structurally better positioned.
Every investment idea begins with opportunity and quietly ends with concentration. What starts as thoughtful allocation can harden into rigidity, the belief that what just worked will continue to lead. In Indian equities, that assumption rarely survives long. Leadership rotates. Narratives shift. Valuations reset. Flexibility, therefore, is not a tactical overlay. It is the allocation framework itself.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More