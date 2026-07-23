The cost investors pay for chasing growth

Chasing returns in a market where opportunities are fewer is not unusual. Every investor likes to believe in their ability to find opportunities in the toughest markets. Investors constantly seek new opportunities in every market context.
Expensive markets with trending higher valuations only increase the challenge of finding opportunities. More investors chase fewer opportunities in such a market scenario. This only leads to even higher valuations in a market where finding better opportunities only becomes tougher.
The problem is not the availability of investment opportunities or the investor's ability to spot them. Investors' soaring anxiety becomes the primary problem. This anxiety manifests in investor behaviour in ways that distinctly affect their compounding journey. The first symptom is the willingness to overpay for growth.