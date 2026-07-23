The cost investors pay for chasing growth

The danger of pricing perfection

Every company has more than adequate capital needed for future growth. Their valuations are priced to near perfection, accounting for high growth. Future profits are taken for granted, and the company is already fully rewarded for its future success. Now, we have a binary setting in place. The first scenario is a good place to be. If the company still delivers beyond even the elevated expectations of investors, it will sustain valuations at even higher levels, as large investors will simply not sell under the influence of the fear of missing out.