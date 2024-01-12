 D-Street Dictionary: 10 complex stock market terms and their meanings every beginner should know | Mint
MintGenie

D-Street Dictionary: 10 complex stock market terms and their meanings every beginner should know

MintGenie Team

Let's demystify the complexities and break down the key jargon associated with demat accounts for a more accessible understanding.

Understanding corporate actions is crucial for investors to make informed decisions.Premium
Understanding corporate actions is crucial for investors to make informed decisions.

Entering the realm of stock market investments can be overwhelming, especially for beginners encountering a barrage of complex jargon. Amidst the sea of financial terms, the demat account stands out as a fundamental tool for stock market participation. Let's demystify the complexities and break down the key jargon associated with demat accounts for a more accessible understanding.

Demat Account

A demat (dematerialized) account serves as a digital repository for your securities, eliminating the need for physical share certificates. It enables electronic trading and facilitates the seamless buying, selling, and holding of stocks and other financial instruments.

Share Certificate

In the pre-demat era, investors received physical share certificates as proof of ownership in a company. Dematerialisation involves converting these certificates into electronic form for easy management and trading.

Also Read: Investing Wisdom for Beginners: 10 key lessons to swear by while starting your market journey

Depository Participant (DP)

A Depository Participant is an intermediary, typically a bank or brokerage, that acts as a link between the investor and the central depository. DPs facilitate the opening and maintenance of demat accounts, ensuring smooth transactions.

Central Depository

The central depository is an organisation responsible for maintaining a centralized database of demat accounts and securities. In India, two central depositories, NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) and CDSL (Central Depository Services Limited), operate in the market.

ISIN (International Securities Identification Number)

Every security held in a demat account is assigned a unique identification number known as ISIN. This alphanumeric code ensures accurate tracking and identification of each financial instrument.

Also Read: Decoding Demat Charges: 10 fees and charges associated with your account that you should know as a beginner

T+2 Settlement Cycle

The T+2 settlement cycle represents the time it takes for a trade to be settled. In a T+2 cycle, transactions executed on the stock market are settled two days after the trade date. Settlement involves the transfer of securities and funds between buyer and seller.

Pledge and Unpledge

Pledging involves using securities in your demat account as collateral for loans or other transactions. Unpledging is the process of releasing these securities from collateral status.

E-Instruction

E-Instruction refers to the electronic authorisation given by the account holder for various activities such as selling or transferring securities. It replaces the need for physical signatures on paper.

Corporate Actions

Corporate actions include events initiated by a company that impact its shareholders, such as bonus issues, stock splits, and dividends. Understanding corporate actions is crucial for investors to make informed decisions.

Also Read: Making your first stock purchase? Here are 10 crucial factors to help you choose the right shares

Nomination in Demat Account

Nomination allows account holders to designate a person who will receive the securities held in the demat account in case of the account holder's demise. This simplifies the transfer process and ensures a smooth transition of assets.

Navigating the complexities of demat accounts becomes more accessible when the associated jargon is demystified. For beginners, taking the time to understand these terms lays the foundation for a more confident and informed entry into the world of stock market investing. Remember, demat for dummies isn't about complexity; it's about breaking down barriers and making the stock market more accessible to everyone.

Published: 12 Jan 2024, 02:34 PM IST
