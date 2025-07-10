Market manipulation exists, but it needn't affect the sensible investor
Jane Street’s alleged Bank Nifty manipulation reveals how short-term trading remains a losing game—especially for retail investors. Long-term investing is the real safeguard.
The recent enforcement action by Sebi against Jane Street has rattled India’s trading community. The allegations are stark: the firm is accused of manipulating the Bank Nifty index through coordinated buying and selling—profiting billions while retail traders bore the losses.