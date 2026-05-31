Two market manipulation stories, one lesson

Dhirendra Kumar (Value Research)
3 min read31 May 2026, 09:39 AM IST
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Insiders have always sought to trade ahead of information. (AI-Generated Image)
Summary
The market has never been a level playing field, and recent events have merely underscored how uneven it remains. The rational response is not to chase headlines, but to avoid playing a timing game

A few days ago, Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) 234-page interim order against Hemant Gupta and six members of his family offered a detailed account of how a finfluencer operation allegedly accumulated positions in 82 small and medium enterprise (SME) stocks, promoted them through X handles and Telegram channels with tens of thousands of followers, and then sold into the buying frenzy it had created, earning an estimated 20 crore in unlawful gains. It was a substantial piece of regulatory work

That same week, financial markets were abuzz with reports of traders placing nearly a billion dollars' worth of oil futures bets 15 minutes before US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social about "productive conversations" with Iran. The post sent crude prices tumbling and equities rallying within minutes.

Read side by side, the two stories become difficult to separate. The Gupta case is about Sebi cracking down on influencer-driven market manipulation. It is also a scale model of something happening at the highest levels of global finance, where the mechanism is similar.

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The American story has been building for months. Reports in March and April highlighted large and well-timed positions in oil and S&P futures ahead of Trump's posts about pauses, negotiations or ceasefires involving Iran. Each post triggered sharp market moves, with crude prices falling by as much as 10-15%, and the trades, by the most conservative estimate, running into hundreds of millions of dollars.

The polite description is that the pattern is 'unusual' and 'warrants investigation', and Trump's opponents have duly written letters to the SEC and the CFTC. The less polite framing is that someone close enough to know what the US President is about to post is trading on that knowledge, and doing so often enough that coincidence has become an increasingly difficult explanation.

None of this is new in principle. Insiders have always sought to trade ahead of information. What has changed is the scale, speed and visibility. A scheme like the Gupta family's might once have taken months to build; today it can be assembled rapidly across multiple channels.

Viewed together, the two cases show how the entire architecture of finfluencer regulation that Sebi is building (the registration requirements, the prohibitions on unregistered recommendations, the impounding of gains, the freezing of accounts) rests on one tacit assumption: that the finfluencer can actually be reached.

A finfluencer operating from India with Indian bank accounts and securities holdings is eminently reachable. The world's most market-moving social media account, held by the president of the world's largest economy, is effectively beyond the reach of any securities regulator. Those positioned to trade on its contents in advance are, for now, reachable only by sternly worded protest letters.

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Treating the Trump-linked trades as a distant problem misses the larger point. The Gupta case and the trades around the White House sit at opposite ends of the same spectrum. At one end is a family allegedly pumping SME stocks to Telegram followers. At the other end is somebody in or near the US President's circle front-running posts that move the global oil market.

Between them is the retail investor, who reacts to news after it breaks, performing the same role: providing exit liquidity for whoever got there first.

Ignoring the news is, on balance, the most profitable thing a small investor can do. By the time news reaches the public, it has often already been traded upon. Sometimes by operators who may eventually face regulatory action. Sometimes by people who are unlikely to face any consequences at all.

The market has never been a level playing field, and recent events have merely underscored how uneven it remains. The rational response is not to chase headlines, but to avoid playing a timing game that others are structurally better positioned to win. The sensible response is not to chase the news but to avoid playing a timing game.

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About the Author

Dhirendra Kumar (Value Research)

Dhirendra Kumar is the founder and chief executive of Value Research, India's oldest independent investment research organisation. Founded in 1992, Value Research has no affiliation with any fund house, distributor, or financial product manufacturer. This structural independence has defined Kumar's approach to investing and financial journalism for over three decades.<br><br>Kumar has written about personal finance for Indian households across leading publications for more than three decades, including for Hindustan Times and, now, Mint. His writing addresses a single enduring question: how should an ordinary Indian investor make sound decisions about their money, without being misled, overwhelmed, or sold to? The answer, as his columns consistently demonstrate, lies not in market prediction or product promotion, but in evidence, discipline, and time.<br><br>As the architect of Value Research's ratings, among the most referenced in the Indian advisory ecosystem, Kumar brings three decades of proprietary research and fund performance data to every piece he writes. Value Research's ratings and editorial opinions are not influenced by its advertising relationships. No fund house can buy a better rating or a favourable column. He serves on the advisory committees of SEBI, PFRDA, and IEPFA.

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