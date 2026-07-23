Global diversification matters more than ever, says Marcellus' Saurabh Mukherjea

The economic order that has guided investors for generations is being rewritten. As technology platforms, global capital and private businesses take on roles once dominated by governments, Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and chief investment officer of Marcellus Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd, argues that the assumptions underpinning traditional investment strategies are breaking down—and that investors need to rethink how they build portfolios.
What led to the consistent underperformance of Marcellus’ India portfolio till last year, and what has changed now?
At Marcellus, we invest in clean, well-managed companies. We do not invest in public sector undertakings or in companies in heavily regulated sectors such as real estate. Our style worked well in the five years running up to Diwali 2021. Then we hit four tough years as the economy boomed post covid. In 2026, however, all our portfolios are back with a bang as the economy continues to be buffeted by internal and external challenges